A husband and wife who found love working on the wards at Dewsbury and District Hospital are set to retire.

It is the end of an era for Steve and Lesley Royal.

The couple, who met through colleagues, have worked side by side for more than 25 years.

Steve started his career at Dewsbury hospital in September 1989 as a driver, transporting supplies and medical equipment between local services, before joining the stores team as a stores clerk, where he has worked ever since.

Lesley began working at the hospital three years later in February 1992 as a general secretary in pathology.

She moved on three years later to become a full -time medical secretary in the haematology department.

The couple were introduced by workmates and went for their very first date on a lunch break.

They have now been happily married for more than 23 years.

Steve said: “We’ve both really enjoyed our time at Dewsbury hospital.

“I’m really going to miss the stores team.

“We’ve always pulled together and got through every change and challenge. They are a great team and I will miss the camaraderie.”

Lesley added: “I would recommend working here to anyone. I’ve enjoyed my career and worked with some extremely dedicated colleagues across all departments over the years.”

Lesley and Steve are kicking off their retirement as they mean to go on, heading off on a Mediterranean cruise in May and are looking forward to another holiday abroad after that.

They also plan to spend more time with their family, gardening, reading and taking country walks with their son’s dog Ernie.

Martin Barkley, chief executive at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Steve and Lesley have given loyal and dedicated service for many years and will be missed very much by their friends and colleagues across the trust.

“We would like to wish them both well for a long and happy retirement and thank them for their contribution to Dewsbury and District Hospital.”