Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For a couple burning with love there was only one place to get married – the chapel at Huddersfield Crematorium!

While it wouldn’t, perhaps, be most couples’ first choice as a place to get wed, for Rebecca Walker and Graeme Boothroyd it seemed the most obvious destination.

He is a technician there having been employed in Kirklees Council’s Bereavement Services for 23 years, and he lives next door.

And while others might blanch at the thought, having met at the crematorium, where Rebecca is an independent civil celebrant, it seemed the most natural place in the world to hold the ceremony on Saturday.

(Image: Rebecca Boothroyd)

It’s thought that it is the first time the crematorium has been used for this purpose.

Graeme, a 61-year-old bachelor and Rebecca, a 46-year-old spinster, who had thought she would never get wed, enjoyed a whirlwind romance after a chance meeting at the crematorium.

Rebecca, who used to live in the upper Batley/Birstall area, said: “One of the celebrants I know was going on holiday so I passed on my details. Paul McNulty, who runs a funeral service business in Huddersfield, had contacted me to do a service in the local area.

“When I first told friends and members of my family people thought we had gone mad!"

“I went to see the family and they wanted a web cast. While that was being delivered to several different countries I thought I would go for a coffee. I put my sachet into the machine upside down and it jammed the machine.

“I had to ask Graeme to come and sort it out and one thing led to another. He asked if I was with anyone and when I said ‘no’ he gave me his phone number – and I rang him before I even got home! I can’t believe it’s only 10 months that we have been together. We are like two peas in a pod.

(Image: John Boothroyd)

“We got engaged in December and when we discussed where to get married the crematorium seemed the natural place. I do services here every week and it just seemed the perfect place. It’s a building that’s filled with love and you can feel that when people are going into it. It has everything you could want, beautiful grounds and excellent facilities.

“When I first told friends and members of my family people thought we had gone mad!

“They had never heard of anyone doing that before. We didn’t want it to be a morbid occasion.

“I had never found the right person. I thought it was never going to happen.”

Ninety guests were invited for the ceremony at 1pm on Saturday which saw Rebecca, a first-class ‘horse-lady’ who has competed at county level, being given the full horse and cart treatment courtesy of Hanson Carriage Hire.

(Image: Facebook)

And the fun-loving couple enjoyed a twist in proceedings after their beloved Italian greyhound, Polly Bluebell, was pre-recorded in an hilarious three-minute video screened in the chapel of the pooch being woken up by an alarm and bringing the wedding rings into the crematorium.

"We wanted it to be a wedding filled with love and that’s exactly how it turned out to be."

Rebecca said: “A dog-sitter had her and she came in with the rings. Everybody was in hysterics.

Graeme, known as ‘Boo’, said: “I was a happy bachelor and Rebecca, a happy ‘bachelorette’. I said I was never getting married but how things change!

(Image: Rebecca Boothroyd)

“It’s like we have always been together. We found we enjoy all the same things including antique fairs, animals, Marmite and getting out into the Yorkshire Dales. We wanted it to be a wedding filled with love and that’s exactly how it turned out to be. We even had a pork pie wedding cake.”

The best man was Graeme’s brother John who was in on the secret and the celebrant was David Abel, who had trained Rebecca.

She said: “I had offers from all manner of vicars offering their services but I said I hear 10 sermons a day and 30 services a week and have been doing it for 13/14 years so I politely declined.

(Image: John Boothroyd)

“It’s a new life for both of us, it’s a new chapter, we are starting a new book.”

The reception was held at Clay House, West Vale.

Paul Kemp, service director for economy, regeneration and culture, said: “The council was approached by a long serving member of staff who wanted to have his marriage blessed at the crematorium. Whilst this might seem unusual, the employee has a close relationship with the building having worked there for many years.

“It was whilst at work that he met his fiancé who is herself a celebrant and as he lives close to the crematorium it seemed the perfect location to mark the transition to married life.

“The council were delighted to be able to support the couple in celebrating their special day. Care was taken to make sure that the arrangements were carried out with respect to those using the crematorium for more sombre reasons and once the ceremony was over everything was returned to normal.

“Whilst the crematorium is usually a place where we mark the passing of life, we feel there is no reason, why, in the right circumstances, it shouldn’t be used for other ceremonies and we would consider future requests on a case-by-case basis.”