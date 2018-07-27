Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They booked in for bed and breakfast...on Friday the 13th.

But Michelle and Andrew Chapman say they endured a “diabolical” stay at the Durker Roods Hotel in Meltham – culminating in the police being called to deal with another couple having a blazing row in the room next to theirs.

Following their stay earlier this month, Michelle and Andrew, who live in Bingley, said they had repeatedly emailed the hotel seeking redress, but had got no reply.

Now hotel owner Jay Patel has ordered an immediate 100% refund for the couple – having seen the emails on his return from annual leave. And he added: “I cannot apologise enough for what has happened.”

Said Michelle: “We booked the Groupon deal which included the two-course evening meal, bed and breakfast for which we paid £69.

“On arrival at the hotel we were disappointed with its condition – an old building which is very run down inside and out and requires some TLC to bring to a standard that guests should receive.

“There wasn’t enough staff for the duration of our stay with the receptionist also manning the lounge bar as well as the reception. This didn’t help with the level of service provided throughout our visit.”

The couple booked an evening meal in the restaurant, but Michelle said: “It took a ridiculous length of time to get some drinks and we actually ate half our main meal before they arrived – after we sent an incorrect order back.”

There was no duck on the menu as advertised and only one type of steak remaining. The peppercorn sauce “was not fit to eat” and the whole experience had been “terrible.”

Back in their room, she said they were subjected to a ‘domestic’ in the room next door where a couple were swearing and shouting. Michelle said she and Andrew had to go to reception and ask for the police to be called.

She agreed that the hotel could not be blamed for the couple’s behaviour but said: “The couple in question were allowed to stay at the hotel so we spent the night wondering when it was next going to kick off resulting in very little sleep.”

Michelle said breakfast the next morning was “disgusting” with hash browns “so hard you couldn’t cut them”, under-cooked bacon and cold coffee.

She said that when they complained to the duty manager, they were told that because it was a Groupon offer a refund could not be made. Later, Michelle secured a £30 credit from Groupon.

Mr Patel said he had arranged for a full refund for the couple after reading their emails on his return from annual leave.

Responding to Michelle comments about the hotel needing some TLC, Jay said he had invested £200,000 in the hotel “to bring it to the right state” – refurbishing 18 bedrooms and function room and investing in the kitchen.

He said: “We will continue to invest. We won’t ever stop doing that. It is an old, historic property that needs constant re-investment in it.”

He defended staffing levels but said he was sorry that the couple were unhappy about their meals.

Jay said following the police incident, the night porter had constantly patrolled the corridor outside the bedrooms to ensure no repetition of the outburst. He said as a police matter, it had been out of their hands.

Jay said the extras on their bill had been waived when Michelle and Andrew checked out.

He said: “We bought this hotel two years ago for people to have enjoyable times and enjoyable memories. I would hate to go through this myself. From reading the emails, I know they will not come here again and that’s not what I am in this business for.”