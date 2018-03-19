Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 2, 2018:

Aaron Lee Bolton , 29, of Lindley Court, Wellington Street, Oakes Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Lockwood Surgery, Meltham Road, Lockwood. This offence was racially aggravated. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation

Stephen Dunning , 65, of Lane Hackings Green, Lower Cumberworth. Made a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions affecting his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance in Huddersfield on July 31, 2013. Fined £104 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Allatt , 25, of Millstone Rise, Norristhorpe, Liversedge. Drink driving on Valley Road, Millbridge, Liversedge, on January 12. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Joseph Antony Dimbleby , 37, of Back Stainley Street, Lockwood. Committed assault on Bentley Street, Lockwood, on January 10. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Vijard Hussain , 28, of Hutton Drive, White Lee, Heckmondwike. Driving while disqualified on West Park Road, Healey, Batley, on January 10. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Rana Hashim Khan , 22, of Croft Gardens, Birkby. Resisted and assaulted a police constable in Croft Gardens, Birkby, on January 14. Community order made for 70 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation .

Andrew Swales , 56, of James Street, Liversedge. Drink driving on James Street, Flush, Liversedge on January 9. Fined £280 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Richard Bramham , 22, of Barrington Parade, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Cleckheaton Bus Station on October 31, 2017. Fined £33 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amy Turnbull , 31, of Town Crescent, Huddersfield. Failed to notify to Kirklees Council of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that she was living with another person in Huddersfield between April 6 and May 31, 2015. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of the same change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Income Support between June 3, 2015, and May 31, 2016. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Iyaz Ayub , 30, of Moorlands Road, Dewsbury. Fraudulently used a registration plate in Dewsbury on June 26, 2017. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Coyle , 20, of Viaduct Works, Ray Street, Huddersfield. Inflicted grievous bodily harm at Five Bar, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, on December 13, 2017. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Anthony Dallagher , 44, of Armitage Street, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield. Stole chocolate and food items worth £30 from Tesco, Huddersfield, and assaulted two people in Huddersfield, all on January 8. Also assaulted a police constable in Huddersfield on January 9. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs.

Samantha Hall , 40, of Rydal Grove, Liversedge. Drink driving on Temple Road, Westtown, Dewsbury on January 13. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Stephen Ryan , 49, of Winton Street, Lockwood. Stole perfume worth £135 from Boots, Huddersfield, on January 12. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Matthew Anthony Smith , 23, of Spruce Drive, Huddersfield. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on November 22, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Matthew David Smith , 39, of Rose Court, Church Street, Ravensthorpe. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, on January 18. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Paul Steadman , 45, of Foxroyd Drive, Mirfield. Stole a bottle of vodka worth £12.50 from Iceland, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on January 16. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kyle Hoodless , 22, of Keldergate, Bradley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on September 3 and November 5, 2016. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of theft and possession of drugs. Community order made for 43 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Waqas Iqbal Qureshi , 41, of St Johns Road, Huddersfield, Chicken Hub Ltd, Railway Street, Huddersfield, displayed a menu which wrongly described a meal, namely a mutton seek kebab which was made up of beef, sheep and chicken meat, while trading as Grillish, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, on August 31, 2016. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £1,360 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 5, 2018:

Liaquat Hussain , 34, of Providence Street, Batley. Breached a restraining order on May 12 and October 7, 2017. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offences of threats to commit criminal damage, and criminal damage. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 8, 2018. Restraining order varied, to last until a further order is made. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Elaine Binner , 55, of Summerbridge Close, Batley. Speeding on Bradford Road, Bradford, on April 26, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 7, 2018:

Shelby Brice , 23, of Concrete Street, Lee Mount, Halifax. Used a television without a licence at the above address on August 18, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Andrea Kelsall , 32, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor. Stole washing liquid worth £37 from Poundland, Dewsbury, on January 17. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Shelby Wells , 23, of Browning Road, Deighton. Committed assault on Northumberland Street, Huddersfield, on October 20, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Andrew Craig Ogden , 27, of Highfield Chase, Staincliffe. Resisted a police constable on Kingston Court, Halifax, on December 12, 2017. Fined £135 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Deborah Rae , 39, of Woods Mount, Marsden. Did not ensure that the needs of an animal - a dog - were met, namely a suitable diet, on Woods Mount, Marsden, between July 7 and 9, 2017, between September 1 and 5, 2017, and between September 15 and 18, 2017. Also did not ensure that the dog had a suitable environment in which to live or protect him from pain, suffering, injury and disease, by leaving him unattended in the same place between September 15 and 18, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and to 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £300 costs. Order made to deprive owner of dog.

Jordan Goodwin , 22, of Dickens Street, Highroad Well, Halifax. Driving without insurance at South Parade, Halifax, on May 3, 2017. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 days.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 8, 2018:

Saqib Ahmed , 19, of Lees Avenue, Dewsbury. Assaulted two police constables on Fir Grove, Ravensthorpe on August 24, 2017. Also assaulted a detention officer in Huddersfield on February 2, 2018. Detained in a young offender institution for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Daniel Allen Douglas , 40, of Storths Road, Birkby. Assaulted three police constables at Spink Nest Hotel, Blacker Road, Birkby, on August 4, 2017. Also damaged a torch worth £22 in the same place on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £150 compensation in total.

Jack Daniel Field , 18, High Street Westtown, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Clarke Street, Dewsbury, on November 3, 2017. Community order made with a programme requirement of 21 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to nine days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Smith , 34, of Halifax Road, Liversedge. Committed assault on Derwent Road, Dewsbury, on October 22. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brandon Diskin , 20, of HMS Doncaster, Marshgate, Doncaster. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 1, 2017. Detained in a young offender institution for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gohar Manzoor , 26, of Ravenshouse Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury. Driving while under the influence of drugs and without an MOT certificate on Dewsbury Ring Road on March 21, 2017. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 32 months.

Alex Matthews , 18, of Edale Avenue, Newsome. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend office appointments on December 11, 2017, and January 8, 2018. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of assault and criminal damage. Detained in a young offender institution for 21 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Simon Bramvell , 46, of Halifax Road, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on July 13, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Jordan Clissit , 26, of Frances Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in New Pudsey on August 11, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Jay Gilwak , 22, of Stainland Road, Greetland. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on July 13, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Luke Greene , 27, of Ashby Close, Liversedge. Travelled on a train without a ticket and entered the station without passing through the barier in the correct manner at Leeds Station on June 14, 2017. Fined £133 and ordered to pay £2.60 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Adam Khan , 21, of Manor Mews, Manor Street, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on August 25, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Stuart Lovegrove , 42, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on August 25, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Carl McParland , 36, of Baldwins Yard, Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge. Travelled on a train without a ticket and gave a false name and address to a railway officer at Leeds Station on June 3, 2017. Fined £97 and ordered to pay £5.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Jason Smith , 28, of Vale Street, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a ticket and entered the station without passing through the barier in the correct manner at Leeds Station on May 26, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5 compensation, a £150 surcharge and £444 costs.

Masood Alam , 37, of Park House Drive, Dewsbury, Application made to reopen a case. Case reopened - dropped litter outside Yorkshire Bank, Market Place, Dewsbury, on July 16, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Sajad Arif , 35, or Orchard Street, Dewsbury. Application made to reopen a case. Case reopened - dropped litter outside Hunters, Market Place, Dewsbury, on July 16, 2017. Fined £93 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Robert Andrew Creed , 24, of Owlers Ings Road, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Brighouse and Leeds on June 18, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Luke Elder , 24, of Fairfield, Hebden Bridge. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Halifax Station on July 28, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.90 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Fay Glynn , of Syke Ing Close, Chickenley. Application made to reopen a case. Case reopened - dropped litter outside Quality Save, Northgate, Dewsbury, on July 5, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Lauren Kaye , 28, Caulms Terrace, The Combs, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on July 21, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Simon Mulliner , 38, of School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor. Application made to reopen a case. Case reopened - dropped litter outside Dewsbury Bus Station on July 14, 2017. Fined £83 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Dean Oates , 39, of Calder Road, Dewsbury. Application made to reopen a case. Case reopened - dropped litter outside UK Fried Chicken, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on July 5, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Sher Zuman , 50, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury. Application made to reopen a case. Case reopened - dropped litter outside Kirkwood Hospice, Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury, on July 8, 2017. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £20 costs.