Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 19:

Allan Din Mohammed Jensen , 37, of Crosland Street, Crosland Moor. Resisted two police officers on Yews Hill Road, Lockwood, on December 2, 2017. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Reece Morgan , 25, of Kirkstone Avenue, Dalton. Driving a car without tyres of a sufficient tread depth on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on December 2, 2017, and driving without insurance on Bradford Road on the same date. Also used a vehicle which was fitted with an exhaust system allowing gases from the engine to escape into the atmosphere without passing through a silencer on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on December 2, 2017. Fined £300 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with seven points.

Piotr Pyrchla , 38, of Bradford Road, Batley. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on Bradford Road, Batley, on December 16, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 12. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Joanne Louise Kirkland , 46, of Lower Hey, Meltham. Failed to notify a local authority of a change of circumstances which would affect her entitlement to Housing Benefits, namely that she was living with someone else in Meltham on May 8, 2016. Community order made for 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Patrick Christopher Laffey , 55, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Stole an iPod and a hairbrush worth £190 in Huddersfield on October 29, 2017. Community order made for drug rehabilitation for six months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Diane Caufield , 39, of Rowlands Avenue, Dalton. Drink driving on Westgate, Huddersfield, on December 23, 2017. Fined £161 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Neil Dawson , 42, of Church Street, Paddock. Stole four cans of beer worth £7.60 and committed assault, both at Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on August 31, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Emil Polak , 29, of Bond Street, Dewsbury. Caused £590 of damage to a glass door and resisted two police officers in Dewsbury on December 25. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

Alan Vincent Roberts , 39, of Lydgate, New Mill, Holmfirth. Committed assault in Holmfirth on October 29, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carrie-Anne Webster , 18, of Neale Road, Lockwood. Committed assault and caused £40 of damage to spectacles on Macaulay Street, Huddersfield on December 27, 2017. Also was drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on November 4, 2017, and on John William Street, Huddersfield, on January 1, 2018. Also assaulted a police officer on The Shambles, Huddersfield, on November 4. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £40 compensation and £85 costs.

Sam Richard Whelan , Hill Top View, Hade Edge, Holmfirth. Drink driving on New Mill Road, Holmfirth, on December 26, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Tyler Brook , 21, of May Street, Crosland Moor. Committed assault on Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, and assaulted a police officer at Huddersfield Police Station, both on December 22, 2017. Fined £150 in total and ordered to pay £80 compensation in total and a £30 surcharge.

Joshua Clay , 20, of Summer Street, Netherton. Drink driving on Marsh Hall Lane, Thurstonland, Huddersfield on January 1. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Gary John Eyles , 41, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield. Stole laundry articles worth £50 from Co-operative Food, Nab Lane, Mirfield, on September 29, 2017, and meat worth £50 from the same place on December 26, 2017. Also stole meat worth £63.50 from Co-operative Food, Nab Lane, Mirfield, on December 21, 2017. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £163.50 compensation.

Aleksandras Jerpyliovas , 26, of Roman Avenue, Mount, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Birkby Lodge Road, Birkby, on December 23, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days. Fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Aiden Nigel Saville-Whitehead , 26, of Healey Lane, Batley. Drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Spen Lane, Cleckheaton, on January 1. Fined £67 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam James Shaw , 40, of Copley Avenue, Meltham, Holmfirth. Stole laundry liquid worth £309.68 from Co-op Stores, Holmfirth, on November 9, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Shaun Thompson , 39, of Edgeware Road, Dalton. Possession of cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station on December 31, 2017. Fined £192 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Emily Wilson , 20, of New Hey Road, Marsh. Drink driving on Halifax Road, Huddersfield, on December 31, 2017. Community order made for 50 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 22:

Damien John Michael Honeybourne , 32, of Sycamore Court, Golcar. Caused £215 damage to a vehicle in Huddersfield on October 8, 2016. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £215 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Anthony Roche , 23, of Fartown Green Road, Fartown. Caused £400 damage to a pane of glass, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and committed assault, all on Mountjoy Road, Huddersfield, on October 29, 2017. Also was in possession of cocaine on Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, and cannabis at Police Headquarters, Richmond Close, Halifax, both on January 21, 2018. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher Jones , 32, of New Ing Mills, Field Lane, Batley. Committed assault on Field Lane, Batley, on June 18, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until January 21, 2020. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Christian Bailey , 43, of Bank View, Batley Carr, Batley. Caused unnecessary suffering to an animal on Beaumont Street, Batley, between September 5, and 7, 2016. Also failed to protect the animal from harm due to repeated injury in Batley between June 23 and September 7, 2016. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs. Banned from keeping animals for five years.

Anthony Jennings , 29, of Plantation Drive, Newsome. Caused £15 of damage to a plate, bowl and mirror on New Laithe Road, Lowerhouses, on July 11, 2017. Also drove drunk and while disqualified on Lord Street, Huddersfield, on December 12, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 5, 2018. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £15 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 22 months.

Uwais Nana , 22, of Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Wakefield on November 3, 2017. Also drove without insurance or a licence in Wakefield on the same date. Fined £225 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 23, 2018.

Conrad Cooke , 46, of no fixed address. Stole an electric toothbrush worth £360 from Boots, Albion Street, Leeds on October 3, 2017. Jailed for seven days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Emil Polak , 29, of Bond Street, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Bond Street, Dewsbury, on January 21. Also caused £649.99 damage to a laptop and games console in Dewsbury on October 18, 2017. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Anahita Ahmadifar , 31, of Keat Street, Crosland Moor. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield on June 24, 2017. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for seven days.

Paul Michael Tansey , 43, of Radulf Gardens, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointments on November 30 and December 12, 2017. Order varied - new and varied requirements made for rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Liam Folan , 19, of Cliff Wood Terrace, New Mill Road, Brockholes, Holmfirth. Disclosed a private photograph without the consent of the person in the photo in Huddersfield on January 2. Community order made for rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until July 22, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kerri Ellen Smout , 31, of Mount Road, Marsden. Committed assault in Huddersfield on July 15 and 16, 2017 and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 15. Community order made for rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Connor Heeley , 20, of Knowl Bank, Golcar. Committed assault at Golcar on December 22. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made until July 22, 2019. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lisa Hemingway , 44, of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike. Breached a restraining order at unknown address on November 23, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Philip Skitt , 49, of Doubting Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, on January 1. Community order made to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Jonathan David Peter Spink , 24, of Foldings Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Breached a restraining order on Oak Tree Road, Fenay Bridge, on December 9. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 24:

Maqsood Hassan , 38, of Bland Street, Lockwood. Drink driving in High Lane, Newsome, on November 12 and 18, 2017. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £170 costs in total. Banned from driving for 30 months.

Ali Mohammed Motara , 43, of Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe. Committed assault in Dewsbury on March 2, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Safina Kauser , 36, of Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Speeding on Nuthall Road, Nottingham, on June 3, 2017. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Gareth Longstaff , 35, of Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor. Caused £150 damage to a window on School Lane, Dewsbury, on June 18, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Nathan Beech , 44, of Nettleton Hill Road, Nettleton Hill. Committed assault at the Walkers Arms, Parkwood Road, Golcar, on September 7, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £600 costs.

Charlie Frear , 25, of Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend induction appointments on November 28 and December 7, 2017. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Nigel Rothery , 39, of Headlands Close, Liversedge. Made a false entry on a community recording equipment record sheet on or about June 29 and July 13, 2017. Also failed to take a rest period of at least nine consecutive hours when driving a vehicle between June 29 and 30, 2017 and between July 13 and 14, 2017. Fined £616 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Jacob David Wrigglesworth , 19, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as failed to provide evidence for a reasonable excuse for not attending appointments on September 19 and October 10, 2017, within seven days. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of using a motor vehicle without a licence or insurance, theft, driving without a licence, making off without payment and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 26, 2018.

Bethan Emily Brooke , 25, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Handling of stolen goods, namely bank cards, in Staincliffe, Dewsbury, on October 23. Also committed fraud as purchased two bottles of alcohol with two stolen credit cards at Sainsbury’s, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, on the same date. Fined £160 in total and ordered to pay £55.05 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Richard Friedl , 36, of Bow Street, Springwood. Stole four bottles of vodka worth £83 from Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield on November 6, 2017, and stole three bottles of vodka worth £105 from the same place on November 7. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 1 and 14, 2017, and January 2, 2018. Also stole meat products and groceries worth £50 from the Co-op, Huddersfield on January 21, 2018, and meat products and groceries worth £30 from the same place on January 22, 2018. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Albert Rashid , 54, of South Avenue, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of the community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on December 4 and 11, 2017. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement imposed for up to three days.

Sean Tuck , 39, of North Bank Road, Carlinghow, Batley. Destroyed a plant pot worth £20 in Batley on June 3, 2017. Also found in possession of cannabis in Batley on the same date. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay £20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dominic Wood , 40, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Committed fraud at TK Maxx, Kingsgate Centre, King Street, on December 6, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Amar Hussain , 37, of Church Street, Paddock. Failed to disclose information with the intent of obtaining Income Support, namely that he was the owner of a property on Church Street, Paddock, on or about January 22, 2018. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Income Support in Dagenham on June 26, 2008, and in Ilford on or about May 11, 2008. Community order made with an activity requirement of 15 days. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jamie Marcel Letremy , 34, of Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Stole two bottles of spirits worth £61 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on January 25. Jailed for 28 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Vanessa Amanda Priest , 28, of Old Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Income Support, namely that she was living with her husband in Huddersfield between February 3, 2014, and April 1, 2016, and on July 28, 2014. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to Housing Benefit on February 3, 2014. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Jonathon Roberts , 33, of Wellington Walk, Eightlands Road, Dewsbury. Failed to register as a sex offender on time in Dewsbury on December 19. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Anthony Smith , 23, of Spruce Drive, Netherton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, on December 1, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Jamayne Dwight Clarke , 24, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Possession of class A and class B drugs in Huddersfield on May 14, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Richard James , 45, of Mark Street, Paddock. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on January 1. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Anthony Kelly , 38, of Knowl Grove, Mirfield. Assaulted a police constable on Berwick Avenue, Heckmondwike, on January 1. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle James Lindley , 27, of Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury. Committed assault and damaged a car wing mirror on Smallwood Road, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, on December 31, 2017. Also stole alcohol worth £46 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, together with Megan Foley, on January 4, 2018. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six months. Banned from entering any Asda stores within West Yorkshire for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Baines , 22, of Sullivan Close, Crosland Moor. Driving without insurance or a licence in Huddersfield on January 5. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Barry Dean Clover , 31, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike. Failed to stop vehicle when directed by a police officer in Batley on January 6. Also drove without insurance or a licence on Healey Lane, Batley, on the same date. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Damon Detassi , 32, of Haigh Street, Lockwood. Stole razors worth £25 from Boots, Huddersfield, and was in possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station, both on January 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Eastham , 38, of Marshall Street, Lower Hopton, Mirfield. Stole food worth £117.19 from Lidl, Station Road, Mirfield, on January 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Banned from entering any Lidl stores within West Yorkshire for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Toni Marie Johnson , 38, of Bradshaw Avenue, Honley. Stole a purse and cigarettes worth £17 on Wood Street, Huddersfield, on January 7. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ritesh Patel , 35, of Westgate, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Northgate, Cleckheaton, on January 8. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 29, 2018:

Mohammed Naseeb , 32, of Bentley Street, Lockwood. Breached the peace on Greenwood Avenue, Earlsheaton, on January 28. Bound over in the sum of £100 to keep the peace for 12 months.

Amanat Ali Tariq , 35, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Stole £200 cash from Hawthorne Avenue, Staincliffe, and £30 from Manor Way, Staincliffe, both on December 29, 2017. Committed fraud, using a stolen bank card, at Sainsbury’s Local, Halifax Road, Batley; at Nisa, Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury; at Savers, Commercial Street, Batley, and at Batley Shopping Centre, all on December 30, 2017. Also committed fraud at Midway Garage, Bradford Road, Batley; at Heckmondwike Service Station, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, and at Petrol Filling Station on Bradford Road, Batley, on January 1, 2018. Jailed for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Matthew Robert Marsden , 25, of Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses. Assaulted a police constable on Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses, on December 25, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 30, 2018:

Nathan Hill , 22, of Peel Avenue, Batley. Application made to revoke a community order due to ill health. Dealt with for original offences of theft and fraud. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Lance Matthew Tait , 31, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on August 3, 2017, and January 3, 2018. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Yunus Patel , 30, of South Street, Dewsbury. Produced cannabis on Prince Street, Batley, on October 29, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher Patrick Binns , 38, of North Bank Road, Carlinghow, Batley. Drink driving on Chaster Street, Healey, Batley, on January 6. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Fined £100 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

David Alan Newby , 35, of Old Bank Road, Sunnybank, Mirfield. Breached a non-molestation order on Old Bank Road, Sunnybank, Mirfield, on January 12. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Adam Andrew Valentine , 30, of Cross Lane, Newsome. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Marlington Drive, Brackenhall, on January 13. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 31, 2018:

Shireen Khanzada , 35, of Warren Street, Dewsbury. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on Warren Street, Dewsbury, on March 2, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Dake Oakley , 27, of Haredale House, Batley Carr. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend unpaid work sessions on July 7 and 14, 2017. Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for eight weeks.

Ibrahim Abdulqadar , 37, of Town Street, Batley. Was the registered owner of vehicle that did not meet the insurance requirements in Dewsbury on April 25, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Jonathan Leroy Sylvester , 36, of Grange Bank Road, Huddersfield. Caused £100 of damage to a car door at Pizza Hut, Stadium Way, Huddersfield, on August 5, 2017. Also committed assault on Penistone Road, Kirkburton, on October 13, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mobile Servicing and Repairs Ltd, Woodchurch View, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Bradford on November 14, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Emily Draper , 26, of Longlands Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on October 9, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Joan Evans , age unknown, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on August 26, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Abass Khan , 26, of Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on September 21, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sabah Khan , 22, of Barber Walk, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on July 15, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Kaamil Parvaize , 21, of Barber Walk, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on July 15, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Shane Barrett , 19, of Rosemary Close, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Halifax and Bradford Interchange on September 8, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.10 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sultan Khan , 43, of Garden Street, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on June 28, 2017. Also gave a false name and address to a railway officer and used threatening, abusive, obscene or offensive language in Leeds on June 28, 2017. Fined £550 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £55 surcharge and £150 costs.

Yassein Naaim , 26, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Failed to show a ticket showing the rail fare was paid, to pay the fare or to provide his name and address when requested to by a railway officer at Leeds station on July 7, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Stephen Overment , 32, of Taylor Hill Road, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Lockwood and Leeds on September 9, 2017, and between Manchester Victoria and Leeds on September 11, 2017. Also travelled without a train ticket between Lockwood and Leeds on September 14, 2017. Fined £770 and ordered to pay £29.10 compensation, a £77 surcharge and £200 costs.

Michael Pickersgill , 46, of Huddersfield Road, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Brighouse and Leeds on September 14, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.70 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

James Keith Williams , 19, of Bramston Street, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Brighouse and Todmorden on September 11, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.70 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 1, 2018:

Luke Christopher Goler , 30, of Keldregate, Deighton. Stole four jars of coffee worth £20 from Jack Fulton, New Street, Huddersfield on October 25, 2017. Also was in possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on December 6, 2017. Handled stolen goods in Huddersfield on or between December 4 and 7, 2017. Jailed for 22 weeks. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Waqas Hussain , 31, of Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Breached the peace in Dewsbury on January 31. Bound over in the sum on £50 to keep the peace for 12 months.

Carl Mathew Keenan , 36, of Manor Way, Batley. Stole three bottles of vodka worth £96 from Asda, Mill Street, Dewsbury, on January 31, and stole a bottle of vodka worth £39.50 from the same place on January 26. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Banned from entering any Asda store in West Yorkshire for the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Andrew Wilby , 51, of Firthcliffe Grove, Liversedge. Committed assault on School Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, on September 1, 2017. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until January 31, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Hannah Elizabeth Bradley , 29, of King Edward Street, Dewsbury. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances that would affect her entitlement to Income Support, namely that she was working, in Mirfield between August 3 and 28, 2015. Also failed to notify Kirklees Council of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Housing Benefit in Mirfield between August 10 and 30, 2015. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £250 costs.

Adil Hussain , 21, of The Oval, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on The Oval, Dewsbury, on May 17, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on February 5, 2018.

Liaquat Hussain , 34, of Providence Street, Batley. Breached a restraining order at Howley Walk, Soothill, Batley on May 12, 2017 and October 7, 2017. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of criminal damage and threatening to commit criminal damage. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on January 8. Restraining order made until further order. Community order made for rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Elaine Binner , 55, of Summerbridge Close, Batley. Speeding on Bradford Road, Bradford on April 26, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.