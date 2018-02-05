Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 8:

Jamie Andrew Brennan, 29, of Burnsall Road, Brighouse. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work appointments on June 27 and November 22, 2017. Order varied - 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Ronan O’Neill, 24, of Blackeridge Mills, Upper Blackeridge Lane, Batley. Speeding on Brighouse Road, Bradford, on January 21, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Calum Bradley Stead, 20, of John Street, Clayton, Bradley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Clay Lane, Slaithwaite, on August 21. Community order made for 50 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £255 costs.

Hannah Louise Campbell, 24, of Daffil Road, Churwell, Morlet. Committed assault on Brownroyd Avenue on August 27. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £300 costs.

Stuart Benjamin Gaunt, 27, of The Royds, Clayton West. As the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident, whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, failed to provide his name and address or report the accident to a police station or constable, on March 7, 2017. Also drove without insurance in Wakefield on the same date. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 9:

Shane Barry, 35, of West Park Street, Dewsbury. Harassment, between November 1 and November 23, 2017, on Green Lane, Westborough, Dewsbury. Fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Fitzell, 51, of Close Hill Lane, Newsome. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by not attending planned office visits on July 12 and December 11, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Gavin Robert Kendell, 35, of Hartley Street, Dewsbury. Stole a television worth £800/£900 and a hoover worth £120, on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, between October 10, 2017 and October 29, 2107. Also committed fraud on October 22, 2017, at Cash Converters, Cherry Tree Centre, Market Street, Huddersfield. Also committed fraud at Moneypennies, Corporation Street, Dewsbury, on October 20 to October 29, 2017. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 28, 2017. Curfew imposed with electronic monitoring for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £85 compensation and a surcharge of £85.

Christopher O’Hearne, 40, of Nab Lane, Mirfield. Speeding on Stanningley Bypass/Henconner Lane, Leeds, on February 25, 2017. Fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Simone Lynette Smith, 29, of Eastlands, Almondbury. Caused £280 of damage to a window and a table, on November 17, 2017 on Eastlands, Almondbury. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart/Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Ishtiaq Taj, 23, of Gregory Street, Soothill, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointment on September 20, 2017 and did not attend unpaid work session on October 12, 2017. Community order revoked and dealt with for original offences of possession of drugs, driving while disqualified and harassment. Jailed for 26 weeks ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Thomas Wilson, 36, Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor. Stole coffee and meat worth £46 from Aldi, Branch Road, Batley on October 2, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as was absent from his curfew’s specified address between September 19 and November 14, 2017. Fined £20 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £135 costs in total.

John Paul Fletcher, 26, of Bradford Road, Huddersfield. Damaged a living room window on Grange Road, Cleckheaton, on December 15, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Edmond Martindale, 55, of Causeway Side, Linthwaite. Committed assault on Royd House Lane, Huddersfield on December 26, 2017. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be carried out over the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge of and £85 costs.

Stuart Leigh Wood, 39, of Mitchell Avenue, Dewsbury. Breached a restraining order in Batley on December 23, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 10:

Gerrard Cass, 47, of New North Road, Huddersfield. Stole jewellery and sovereigns worth £2,000 on Barrington Parade on September 9, 2017. Also stole vodka worth £7.25 from Tesco, Huddersfield, on December 30, 2017. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £207.25 compensation in total and £85 costs.

Grahame Andrews, 44, of The Park, Kirkburton. Speeding on Holland Road, Horbling, on August, 3, 2016. Fined £95 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Tom Robson, 34, of Wakefield Road, Clayton West. Speeding on North Road, Cardiff, on June 6, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Sophie Thorpe, 25, of Park Gate, Skelmanthorpe. Committed assault and caused £300 of damage to a car in Huddersfield on June 20, 2017. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £450 compensation in total and an £85 surcharge.

Dominic Strother, 29, of Turnstead Drive, Cleckheaton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards two different people in Dewsbury on May 9, 2017. Also had a blade, namely a knife, in a public place, namely Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, on the same date. Jailed for six months in total. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kaley Priestly, 20, of Marsh Street, Cleckheaton. Driving without insurance or an MOT certificate on Dryden Street, Bradford, on March 27, 2017. Fined £125 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Nazir Raje, 33, of Barden Close, Healey, Batley. Committed assault on Barden Close, Healey, on December 13, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Restraining order made until January 9, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Jones, 64, of Longley Road, Huddersfield. Speeding on Penistone Road, Huddersfield, on March 21. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Wael Khalif, 19, of Westgate, Huddersfield. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on January 2. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 11:

Simon Lee Jennings, 30, of no fixed address. Stole two bottles of wine worth £60 from Morrisons, Union Street, Huddersfield, on September 10, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Joseph William Redmond, 48, of The Green, Huddersfield. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, Bradley Boulevard, Sheepridge, on May 25. This offence was racially aggravated. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Daniel Glyn Smith, 26, of no fixed address. Stole 25 bars of chocolate from Tesco, Leeds Road, Dewsbury. Also stole boxes of Quality Street and Roses worth £60 from the same Tesco on October 16, and stole boxes of Malteasers worth £20, also from Tesco, on October 27. Stole boxes of Malteasers and biscuits worth £32 on November 1 on November 7 from the same Tesco. Also assaulted two PCSOs in Dewsbury on November 18. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 19, 2017. Also stole beer from the Co-op, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on January 3, 2018, and chocolate bars from Tesco, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on January 7, 2018. Jailed for 18 weeks in total. Criminal behaviour order made for three years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Matthew Wood, 34, of no fixed address. Trespassed and stole hinges worth £30 from Springwell Farm, Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley, on June 29. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Brendan Holden, 55, of Outcote Bank, Huddersfield. Committed assault on New Street, Huddersfield, on September 15, 2017, Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Helen Davis, 36, of Hall Lane Cottages, The Combs, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on July 28, 20, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Katie Tabiner, 24, of Westleigh Drive, Baildon, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on July 31, 2017. Fined £90 and ordered to pay £3.90 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Kodie Widdup, 26, of Cardigan Close, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Leeds and Brighouse on August 1, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Graham Agus, 33, of Whitehill Green, Halifax. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Halifax and Leeds on July 17, 2017, and between Ilkley and Halifax on July 28, 2017. Fined £880 in total and ordered to pay £9.90 compensation in total, an £88 surcharge in total and £300 costs in total.

Ashley Bennet, 31, of Bradford Road, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on July 22, 2017. Fined £22 and ordered to pay £3.90 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sarah Cartar, 33, of Boundary Street, Heckmondwike. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Wakefield Westgate on July 22, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Tom Cullie, 22, of Norwood Avenue, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on July 22, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.90 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Andrew Eastaugh, 37, of Hoyle Court Avenue, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on May 11. 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £1.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Rose Glover, 26, of Hoyle Court Avenue, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on May 11. 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £1.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Harry Hartley, 18, of Crag Road, Hebden Bridge. Travelled on a train without a ticket in New Pudsey on May 11. 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Tom McVeagh, 22, of Langley Lane, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Ilkley and Baildon on May 6. 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £3 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Helen Shaw, 42, of Salts Mill Road, Shipley. Failed to produce a ticket when requested by the ticket officer on a train at Crossflatts Station on May 10, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.