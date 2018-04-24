Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 12, 2018:

David Alan Howe, 36, of Sike Road, Earlsheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend appointments on November 24 and December 1, 2017. Suspended sentence varied – handed a two-week prison sentence, suspended for 21 months, 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Michael Burgess, 47, of Whinney Hill Park, Smith House, Brighouse. Failed to notify the local authority of a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that he was in employment, between July 11, 2016 and January 8, 2017. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance, namely that he was in employment, between July 5, 2016, and January 2, 2017. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joe Mark Burnand, 53, of Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Huddersfield Railway Station, St George’s Square, on August 12, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Joseph Boltwood, 23, of Dearne Fold, Lindley. Assault on West Street, Lindley, on October 24, 2017. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £150 costs.

Craig Anthony Watson, 37, of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury. Assaulted a police officer on Manor Rise, Skelmanthorpe, on October 27, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Michael Lawrence Williams, 36, of Well Grove. Sheepridge. Found at Birkdale High School intending to commit theft on November 3, 2017. Failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on March 8, 2018. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for eight weeks.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 13, 2018.

Dean Ogden Porter, 38, of Lightenfield Lane, Netherton. Stole champagne and laundry items worth £61 from the Co-op, Meltham, on October 21 and stole laundry detergent, coffee and air fresheners worth £100 from the same place on October 22. Also stole coffee worth £12 from the same place on November 3, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £85 compensation.

Aiden Buckle, 20, of Lindley Court, Wellington Street, Lindley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend office visit on December 14, 2017. Order varied – rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

Kieran Michael Day, 25, of School Street, Moldgreen. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on February 9 and 16. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of breaching a nom-molestation order and assault. Fined £50.

George Glover, 54, of Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work appointments on February 5 and 8. Order varied – 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Kieron John Livesey, 39, of Deighton Road, Deighton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not provide acceptable evidence for non-attendance on February 9 and 14. Order varied – curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days.

Lee Wayne Heppenstall, 31, of High Street, Birstall. Breached a restraining order on Hick Lane, Batley on February 10. Restraining order removed. Fined £25 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Dino Otis Liburd, 34, of Scott Vale, Deighton. Damaged a glazed window and an external door on Netherhall Avenue, Rawthorpe, on February 9. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Christopher Paul Newton, 28, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Breached a restraining order on Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe, on February 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nazir Raje, 33, of Barden Close, Healey, Batley. Application made to remove a restraining order as parties wish to be reconciled and live together. Restraining order removed.

Lee Anthony Anderson, 34, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Application made to vary a restraining order. Restraining order varied.

David Paul Bricheno, 24, of Windsor Close, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Caused damage to a glass candle holder on Windsor Close, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, on February 21. Discharged conditionally for nine months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Anthony James Green, 34, of Tolson Crescent, Dalton. Made threats to kill and committed assault on Tolson Crescent, Dalton on February 8. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 14, 2018.

Charlene Ellen Tack, 32, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor. Stole goods worth £26.50 from Boots in Huddersfield on January 5. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on January 26. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Community order made for drug rehabilitation for nine months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay compensation of £2.

Andrew Brian Hemmingway, 35, of Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Resisted a police officer in Scholes on November 8, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Oladapo Peter Ogunmefun, 40, of 3 Blackthorn Drive, Lindley. Speeding on Yarnton Way, London on July, 24 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with five points.

Jack Rawson, 20, of Quarry View, Westtown, Dewsbury. Caused £150 of damage to a front door on Keats Drive, Heckmondwike, on September 10, 2017. Fined £140 and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £310 costs.

Jake Hancox, 21, of Ashmere Grove, Fartown. Damaged a front door in Huddersfield on October 30, 2017. Restraining order imposed until March 13, 2019. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £300 costs.

Aaron Anthony Briggs, 25, of Hadfield Road, Dale Lane Estate, Heckmondwike. Speeding on the A65 Lupton, Cumbria, on April 17, 2017. Fined £535 and ordered to pay a £54 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Shane Tahir Mahmud, 24, of Southfield Road, Almondbury. Drove without a licence on Wakefield Road, Waterloo on January 10, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £620. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Maqsood Hassan, 39, of Armitage Street, Primrose Hill. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by amending curfew, as defendant has moved address. Order varied.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 15, 2018.

Ian Cummings, 56, of no fixed address. Stole spirits, clothing and groceries worth £1,091.27 from Morrisons on January 23. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Karl Adateo Darren Gomez, 29, of Rock Road, Birchencliffe. Damaged a book worth £12.43 at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on January 9. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Banaras Hussain, 34, of William Street, Huddersfield. Application made to vary the conditions of bail. Application refused.

Paul Hirst, 52, of Bradford Road, Fartown. Assault in Batley on January 18. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of assault. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Ahsan, 40, of Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe. Deposited controlled waste without a permit on Leys Lane, Emley, on September 19, 2017. Failed to produce waste transfer notes for the period from September 21 to November 21, 2017, in Huddersfield, on December 22. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £427. Ordered to pay a £42 surcharge and £337.71 costs.

Christopher Boltan, of Longwood Road, Longwood. Failed to comply with a notice ordering him to clear waste from Longwood Road, on September 5, 2017. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £621.49 costs.

Matthew Holdsworth, 33, of Bradford Road, Batley. Dropped litter on Bradford Road, Dewsbury, on August 19, 2017. Fined £45. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Fiona Towers, of Smallwood Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a notice ordering her to clear waste from Smallwood Gardens on January 16. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £427.10 costs.

David Beaumont, 41, of Uplands, Birkby. Assault in Huddersfield on September 30, 2017. Fined £140 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Cheryl McGregor, 35, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Interfered with several cars with the intention of committing theft of the cars of something inside them in Huddersfield on November 9, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on March 16, 2018.

John Barry Gaines, 74, of Savile Close, Savile Avenue, Emley. Failed to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having committed an offence at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on January 24. Fined £600. Ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £80 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Christopher John Stephen Longworth, 37, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Stole clothing worth £12 from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield, on March 14. Prison for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Siddique Ahmed, 55, of Birkby Hall Road, Birkby. Made a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions in Huddersfield on November 15, 2016. Handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Trent Young, 23, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 1, 2017. Community order made for 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Docherty, 41, of Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Assault, in Gomersal on January 26. Assault in Gomersal, Cleckheaton, on January 26. Also caused £500 of damage to the front door of a property on Nibshaw Road, Gomersal, on the same date. Fined £500 in total. Ordered to pay £150 compensation in total, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Gerald Ellis, 41, of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Made more than 200 telephone calls to NHS 101 and 999, some of which were threatening, on Wellington Road East, Dewsbury, from September 1, 2017, to December 15, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Interim criminal behaviour order made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Aron Wimpenny, 40, of Shannon Drive, Mount. Failed to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having committed an offence at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on January 27. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Grant Andrew Ainley, 35, of Eastlands, Almondbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and was found in possession of cannabis on Topaz Close, Fartown, on February 23. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel James Amey, 34, of Swan Lane, Lockwood. Stole meat worth £47.17 from Tesco Stores, New Hey Road, Marsh, on February 24. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Rebecca Louise Coyne, 27, of Macaulay Road, Birkby. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Macaulay Road, Birkby, on March 1. Fined £65. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Duncan Duffy, 37, of May Street, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Lower Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, on January 19. Also found in possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on the same date. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Thomas Benjamin Goddard, 28, of Dalton Green Lane, Dalton. Drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance on John William Street, Huddersfield, on February 24. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Mark Adrian Smith, 43, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Grosvenors Road, Dalton, on February 24. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jean Trickett, of Ings Road, Almondbury. Drink driving on Thorpe Lane, Huddersfield, on February 25. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 16 months.

Raza Ayoube, 34, of Purlwell Avenue, Batley. Failed to comply with an enforcement notice served by Kirklees council at Dual House, Wellington Street, Batley, on November 24, 2017. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £400 costs.