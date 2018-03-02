Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of Huddersfield’s best-known characters – Jake Mangle-Wurzel.

The eccentric joker, now 79, had been summoned to appear in court on Friday morning – but failed to turn up.

Listed on court documents under his real name John Graye he is accused of owning a dog which was dangerously out of control.

However, he failed to show and the chairman of the bench, Derek Walsh, authorised a warrant not backed by bail.

The charge sheet before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court says his dog, Willy Wurzel, a white and brown Staffordshire Bull terrier cross, described by Jake as his “grandson”, was out of control on December 29 last year in Heatherleigh recreation ground, Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook, near where Jake lives.

The court’s legal advisor, Sulaiman Kazi, told the bench he had received a message from the defendant saying “he is living in a caravan with no heating and no water.”

Mr Kazi said he “has taken the trouble to notify the court.”

However, prosecutor Alex Bozman dismissed Jake’s assertion that the recent bad weather made reaching the court difficult.

He said: “I don’t know exactly where his address is but I have spoken to Mr Day, a solicitor who lives in Salendine Nook, and he had no trouble getting in this morning.

“The police have had a message from him as well. I don’t think it’s as straightforward as his message says. With some effort he would be able to get in today. New Hey Road was open this morning.”

It will soon be 40 years since Jake changed his name to Mangle-Wurzel and started a new life. He also has other names including Thomas Henry Erasmus (THE) Occupier. He will be 80 in May.