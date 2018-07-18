Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Security guards were forced to wear protective clothing to handle a convicted sex offender who had refused to come into court.

Basharat Wali was jailed for eight years in 2010 for a serious sexual assault and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

But on June 8 the 39-year-old allegedly failed to attend at Dewsbury Police Station to inform officers that he had changed his address.

He had moved out and the offence only came to light later when he was arrested over motoring matters, prosecutor Robert Campbell said.

Wali, of no fixed address, was also charged with offences from July 17 of failing to provide a specimen of breath, failing to comply with a drug test and driving whilst disqualified.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He had been due before Kirklees magistrates in the morning session to answer pleas to the charges.

But he refused to come out of his cell and so the proceedings at the Huddersfield court were delayed until the afternoon.

Wali was eventually brought up into courtroom one by four members of security staff wearing helmets with visors and arm protectors.

They used blanket-type clothing wrapped around the defendant to lead him into the secure dock where they kept hold of him.

He kept his head bowed and refused to enter pleas to the charges so not guilty indications were recorded.

Mr Campbell told magistrates: “Given the lack of cooperation he’s showing today there’s no suggestion he will cooperate in the future so I ask the court to remand him into custody.”

Wali didn’t respond when asked if he wanted to make any representations.

Magistrates agreed that he should be remanded into custody and sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on August 15.