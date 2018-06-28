Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Criminals in West Yorkshire were ordered to pay back more than £16m from their ill-gotten gains last year.

Figures obtained from the courts show that confiscation orders handed out over the past year amounted to £16.1m ... and even racehorses have been seized.

Some 397 orders were issued by our courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act between 2017 and 2018, meaning the average amount criminals were demanded to pay back was £40,460.

Confiscation orders are issued when the court finds a criminal has gained financially from their offences. The value demanded is based on the amount the courts decide a person has gained illegally. The money is then paid back to the community in the form of grants to community groups via the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

HM Courts and Tribunal Services show that there were 1,120 assets belonging to criminals in West Yorkshire which were identified between 2017 to 2018. In that time, the total amount collected was £9.4m - just over half the amount demanded.

The most common form of criminally-obtained assets was cash (285 of the 1,120 assets identified). The second most common form was financial institutions, which is when funds are held in a bank or building society account.

Other forms of assets seized from criminals included electrical items, stock stolen from shops, mechanical tools, paintings and even racehorses.