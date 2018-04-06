Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A corner shop in Huddersfield where a shopkeeper was brutally murdered more than eight years ago has permanently closed.

Grandfather Gurmail Singh, 63, died from head injuries sustained in the botched robbery at Cowcliffe Convenience Stores in Hill Road in February 2010.

His death shocked not just the local community but was a nationally reported tragedy which sparked a 4,000 signature petition taken to Westminster calling for greater protection for shopkeepers .

But for Mr Singh’s family - his two sons and daughter - the loss has been unimaginable.

Jas Hayre said: “It’s a daily battle. All we can do is keep going really.

“It’s very difficult and upsetting. That will never change.”

Now, Jas’ brother Maninder Hayre – better known as Bobby - has been granted planning permission to convert the shop into a house.

Jas continued: “I just think our father wouldn’t want us to struggle. He had a strong work ethic and would respect our wishes that it’s time to change the shop.”

Mr Singh came to England from India in 1963 and raised his family in Huddersfield.

He bought the Cowcliffe shop in 2005 and was a well respected member of the community.

But that changed forever when on February 20, 2010 he said goodbye to his family and went to work.

Later that evening two men brutally bludgeoned him to death with wine bottles from his own shelves.

He was murdered for a few pounds and some cigarettes.

Two men - Muawaz Khalid, 20, and Nabeel Shafi, 18, were jailed for life for Mr Singh’s murder.

Three others were sentenced for robbery and have since been released.

During the trial Judge Mr Justice Henriques described “the violent and sickening attack” as a result of a “robbery gone wrong.”

Six months after Mr Singh’s death Bobby and Jas reopened the shop after a full refit with a plaque and bench in their father’s memory.

Jas, 43, said: “We would have liked to keep it as a shop but we both have other full-time jobs and it has been leased for some time before it closed.

“Bobby did a fantastic job taking it on and we gave it a good go under very difficult circumstances but ultimately we have to do what’s best for our families going forward.

“I don’t think our father would have wanted the reputation of the shop to suffer and get to a point where the community wasn’t happy with the service they were getting which had started to happen with a lease tenant we had.

“I still see customers now, I saw one yesterday and they always ask how our families are doing.

“There is a lot of respect from the community for what happened to us and it does bring us some comfort to know how highly he was thought of.”

Jas said the shop will be remodelled as a house in the coming weeks and signs have already been removed.

A memorial bench outside the shop and a plaque will remain.

Cowcliffe Resident Bob Swan, 87, said the shop has been there since the 1950s and was a part of every day village life for as long for him.

He recalled: “I used to go in for my newspapers and would speak to Mr Singh regularly. His wife used to give me old bread to feed the birds.

“It was such a tragedy what happened. He was such a nice man. He used to go above and beyond for his customers. Like in the bad weather he would get a sledge and do deliveries on foot.

“I will remember him.”