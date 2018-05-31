Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crack cocaine addict has been sent back to prison for stealing bath products from Boots.

Joshua Allsop was out on licence when he targeted the King Street branch yesterday (May 30).

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that he stole £73 worth of items from the Huddersfield town centre store.

He was seen selecting bath products from the shelves, placing them in a carrier bag he had with him and then leaving the store.

He was detained by a store security guard a short distance away and the products were recovered.

Allsop, of Cambridge Hotel in Clare Hill, tested positive for the misuse of cocaine at Castlegate Police Station following his arrest.

The 27-year-old appeared in court in custody and pleaded guilty to shop theft.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley explained that he had been addicted to crack cocaine for the last six months.

He said: “He’s had quite a lot of short prison sentences and, although they give the general public a short release from offending, they don’t do anything to dissuade people from committing offences or deal with their underlying issues.

“He is desperate to get out of this cycle of prison, homelessness and coming out without benefits which just encourages people to keep committing offences.

“Hopefully the Probation Service will be able to assist him when he’s released this time.”

Magistrates sentenced Allsop to six weeks in custody for the new offence.