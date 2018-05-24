Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is in for a mixed bag of weather this Bank Holiday weekend.

Friday will start off cool and cloudy before heavy rain strikes at around 10am. This is going to continue for the next few hours - at least until 2pm - after which it will turn into a light drizzle.

Throughout all of Friday and overnight into Saturday the temperature will remain around the 12°C mark.

Light rain will ease away on Saturday morning and the sun will come out and temperatures will start to rise. There is a small risk of thundery showers on Saturday morning as the air heats up but these will probably be confined to the south of the country.

By lunchtime on Saturday it will be around 18 or 19°C and later in the afternoon the cloud will disperse fully to create a warm and sunny evening.

It will be a humid night's sleep on Saturday before Sunday breaks out into a proper summer's day. Clear skies, bright sunshine and temperatures peaking around 21°C. The temperature will cool in the evening to around 14°C by 10pm. Sunday is your BBQ day!

Into Bank Holiday Monday and the mixed weather is back. A cloudy start will move into a mix of cloud and sun. Temperatures will stay as high as the day before though so don't be fooled into sunbathing all day - UV levels will be high on both Sunday and Monday.

Examiner Weatherman Paul Stevens said the chance of storms over the long weekend was almost negligible.

"We have a very low chance of thunderstorms here in Huddersfield - less than 20%," he said.

"We're right on the edge of where the storms will be so if we do catch some it will be fairly isolated and move on quite quickly.

"Otherwise it's going to be warm and hazy all morning with a bit of cloud and rain on Friday morning."