Plans to turn a former cycle shop in Lindley into a craft beer bar have been dashed.

Diane and Ryan Stoppard , of Ink Spot Bars Ltd, had wanted to develop the vacant shop on Acre Street.

Ryan, 28, already has a brewery in nearby Plover Road but had wanted to open a permanent bar in the area.

He has an extensive pedigree in ‘proper’ beer having begun working in real ale pubs as a teenager and as a student managed a craft beer bar in New York.

In a planning decision notice Kirklees Council says: “The proposed development would cause unacceptable levels of noise and disturbance at unsocial hours to residential properties in the vicinity of the site.

“There are no suitable or sustainable mitigation measures which would overcome the unacceptable harm caused to the living conditions of neighbouring residents.”

Lindley Liberal Democrat councillor Cahal Burke said: “A number of representations were received from local residents, the key issues being raised are noise disturbances and highway safety, these particular issues were also raised by myself and ward colleagues to the planning department.

“The formal response received from Environmental Health Services raised the same noise concerns.

“Unfortunately the applicant was unable to satisfy planning that necessary measures could be put in place to mitigate against noise and highway safety.”