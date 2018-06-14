Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A YouTube challenge in aid of Kirklees cancer patients has gone global.

Well known greetings card maker, Gaynor Boyce, issued a call for crafters all over the world to make cards in aid of cancer support.

And she is backing her friend Lorraine Turner, who is being cared for by Dewsbury District Hospital .

Gaynor, who lost her first husband to cancer, has now been sent 4,470 handmade cards from all over the world, with cards donated from as far away as Australia and Canada.

Lorraine has received 1,100 of the cards to sell, with the funds raised shared between the hospital’s Rosewood Palliative Day Support Unit and Kirkwood Hospice in Dalton.

Lorraine was diagnosed with terminal secondary breast cancer in October 2014 and was initially given three months to live.

She struck up a friendship with Gaynor online after watching her card making tutorials on YouTube through her laptop.

After a spinal operation in August 2015, Lorraine was able to sit for longer periods and walk with sticks and by 2016 she was able to go to the Rosewood centre to make use of its facilities, which include nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, aromatherapy, creative therapy, as well as a Welfare Benefits Adviser.

She said: “I want to thank Gaynor for setting up this Cancer Card Challenge after hearing my story.

“I never in a million years would have dreamed that I would have so many cards to distribute to help raise money to groups of my choice.

“I could not wish for a better friend.”

Catherine Hill, creative artist at the Rosewood unit, said: “We want to help patients living with cancer or another life threatening illness in any way we can.

“Creative art is a great way for the patients to get across their feelings and emotions or simply for their own enjoyment.

“It helps provide an opportunity to explore and express their emotions via art as well as meet others in similar situations.

“The money raised from the handmade cards will help us buy new arts and craft materials, aromatherapy oils and a number of other materials that will benefit our patients.

“We want to thank both Gaynor and Lorraine for setting this challenge and donating a large number of the cards to us to help us raise money.”

The cards are available to buy from the Rosewood Palliative Day Support and Therapy Unit at Dewsbury and District Hospital.