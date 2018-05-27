Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been taken to hospital after their vehicle towing a trailer full of hay overturned at speed on the M62 near Huddersfield causing long delays.

Motorway police are on the scene following the accident between junction 22 at Rishworth Moor and 21 at Milnrow on the westbound carriageway at about 9.30am today.

Lanes two and three have been closed after the vehicle ended up on its roof in the outside lane.

Officers from the North West Motorway Police unit have confirmed the driver suffered cuts to his head after losing control of the trailer, which flipped over.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident which has caused some tailbacks towards Outlane and stop-start traffic back to Ainley Top.

A recovery vehicle has now arrived at the scene to remove the overturned vehicle and it is hoped that normal traffic conditions will resume at about noon.

Highways England is currently advising that there are delays of about 50 minutes for people travelling over the Pennines, stretching back to junction 24 at Ainley Top.