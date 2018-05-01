The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are facing a miserable morning on the M62 near Huddersfield.

A pile-up on the eastbound carriageway has caused massive delays stretching back several miles ... and surrounding main roads quickly became logjammed as people tried to find an alternative route.

A lorry and several cars are thought to have been involved in the smash between Junction 26 at Chain Bar and the Leeds turn-off at Junction 27.

The accident happened just before 8am and initially blocked two lanes.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We believe five cars have been involved in this but so far we have no reports of serious injuries.”

The Examiner’s traffic monitoring partner Inrix is reporting it is now taking just over an hour for queuing traffic to get past the scene.

At 8.45am it was reported all three lanes were blocked but this was so damaged vehicles could be moved off the main carriageway.

The warning signs are in operation all along the motorway and queues are now stretching back to Outlane at junction 23.

The advice is to delay your journeys and avoid the M62 for now.