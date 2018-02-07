A multi-vehicle crash, reportedly invovling a bin lorry and a HGV, has closed the M621 affecting traffic between Huddersfield and Leeds.

The eastbound carriage is closed between junctions one and two near to Elland Road stadium. The closure was reported by Highways England just after 11am.

Congestion is backing onto the M62 eastbound at junction 27, causing delays for people travelling from Huddersfield towards Leeds.

Yorkshire Ambulance and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene, with West Yorkshire Police and Highways England units on route.

Drivers have been asked to keep the hard shoulder clear. Follow our live blog below for the latest traffic updates.

