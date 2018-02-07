A multi-vehicle crash, reportedly invovling a bin lorry and a HGV, has closed the M621 affecting traffic between Huddersfield and Leeds.
The eastbound carriage is closed between junctions one and two near to Elland Road stadium. The closure was reported by Highways England just after 11am.
Congestion is backing onto the M62 eastbound at junction 27, causing delays for people travelling from Huddersfield towards Leeds.
Yorkshire Ambulance and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene, with West Yorkshire Police and Highways England units on route.
Drivers have been asked to keep the hard shoulder clear. Follow our live blog below for the latest traffic updates.
Firefighters had to free two people after crash
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed that the crash involved two large goods vehicles and that two people were trapped inside and had to be freed by firefighters.
Fire crews from Leeds, Morley and Killingbeck attended along with a specialist Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton.
Congestion easing
Looks like things are easing a little bit now...
Still slow traffic in the area
Motorway reopens
The M621 has reopened - but one lane and entry slip roads are still closed while the fuel spillage is dealt with and recovery work takes place.
Lane one is closed but traffic should start to move. Take care.
Reports that two cars are also caught up in the crash
two cars were also involved
M621 to remain closed for another two hours
If you’re stuck in traffic or waiting for the M621 to reopen, it could take another two hours.
Highways England has estimated that the road will reopen around 2.30pm.
Fuel spillage
Apparently there’s been a large fuel spillage onto the carriageway as a result of the crash.
Here’s the latest from our traffic partner Inrix:
M621 Eastbound closed, stationary traffic due to fuel spillage and accident, two lorries involved between J1 A6110 (Beeston/Farnley) and J2 A643 (Elland Road).
Emergency services have now left, however traffic officers remain on scene. It has also been reported a large fuel spillage is across the carriageway. Trapped traffic also remains behind the incident.
Diversion - Highways England are advising drivers to use the M62 towards J29 and follow the M1 Northbound, on to the M621 Westbound to access Leeds.
WATCH: M621 closed
The motorway was looking eerily quiet here between junctions one and two after being closed...
Traffic is being released
People trapped in vehicles
Here’s the latest from Highways England:
“It’s a two-vehicle road traffic collision and there are people trapped in the vehicles at the moment so police are on the scene.
At this time we don’t know what time it (the carriageway) will reopen.”
Driver stuck for 45 minutes
This doesn’t sound fun...
Lots of angry red lines on Google Traffic right now...
The worst of the traffic appears to be around junction two and the road between the Armley gyratory and the motorway.