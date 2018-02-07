Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to an accident blackspot on Wednesday after a car smashed into a wall.

The crash, which blocked Round Ings Road at Scapegoat Hill, involved one car and occurred in icy conditions.

Police were called to the scene at 3.37pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said no-one had been injured. The road was blocked due to debris on the road.

The crashed car was a Toyota Auris which was being driven down Round Ings Road by a 20-year-old Huddersfield man. Neither he nor his passenger were hurt.

Local people and councillors have been calling for road safety measures on the road following a series of crashes, one of which claimed the life Joe Brook, 21, who died after his car ploughed into a stone wall.

One resident said the latest incident happened a few yards from the location where Mr Brook had crashed.

Joe, of Nettleton Hill, was heading home along Round Ings Road when his car, which was travelling up the hill, hit a wall.

Residents have pointed out that a constant stream of water runs down the road which turns to ice during cold snaps.