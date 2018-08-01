Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around £8m is being spent on Calderdale’s roads in the next 12 months.

And future multi-million projects have laid out plans for the new Junction 24a of the M62 in five to 10 years’ time.

Among the plans for the next 12 months are:

- Review parking on roads around Brighouse Railway Station;

- Improvements on the A646 Halifax/Rochdale boundary;

- Improvements at Junction 22 of the M62;

- Developing a business case for Elland Railway Station (total project £22m);

- Pedestrian crossing facilities at locations including Thornhill Road, Brighouse and Bramston Street, Brighouse;

- A643 Crowtrees Lane, Rastrick , minor traffic calming/environmental improvement;

- Park and ride expansion at raise stations in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

Future plans include:

- Carry out cross border work with Kirklees on the development and delivery of the M62 economic development zones;

- Working with neighbours to develop the case for a new M62 J24a in a future Road Investment Strategy.

Big money projects in the future include:

- £75.5m for the A641 Bradford-Brighouse-Huddersfield improvements;

- £8m on Salterhebble to Shaw Hill junction, Halifax - improving links for pedestrians and cyclists;

- £18.6m for the next phase of the A629 - Calderdale Way around the Stainland Road and Elland Bridge area.

Kirklees Council will lead on the Junction 24a plans, with a delivery timeframe given of five-10 years.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic strategy, said: “The council has ambitious plans for our road network, with approximately half a billion pounds of investment planned between now and 2022 for development schemes, infrastructure projects and safety improvements.

“This impressive figure includes plans for an extensive programme of work which will help us to tackle a number of areas which we need to address, from reducing congestion, re-surfacing roads and repairing retaining walls to improving street lighting across the borough.”

The council has also received additional funding from successful bids for DfT funding schemes for specific projects. This includes over £500k for potholes repairs in 2018/19 and almost £900k as part of a joint bid with Leeds, Kirklees and Bradford to replace or repair drainage gullies in flood prone areas.