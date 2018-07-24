Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A victim of crime who fled from Batley to Kent stole from shops there in order to survive.

Harjinder Bahia was advised by police to leave the area after threats were made to him, Kirklees magistrates heard.

But finding himself isolated and without his benefits he turned to crime to feed himself.

The 38-year-old stole targeted two shops – one three times – and stole hundreds of pounds worth of items.

He pleaded guilty to charges of shoplifting when he appeared at the Huddersfield court.

His offending spree was dated between January 25 and March 7 and involved shops in the Gravesend area.

On February 25 he was caught by an off-duty police officer trying to leave a branch of the Co-op after stuffing £40 of meat into his jacket.

But he got away with thefts from Superdrug in the Thamesgate Centre on three different dates.

His haul included Oral B electric toothbrushes, Olay face cream and Maybelline mascaras and foundation.

The items worth £367 were not recovered but Bahia was caught on CCTV stealing them.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On one occasion Bahia, of Mill Lane in Batley, was confronted by security after the store alarm sounded but claimed that he had nothing on him and refused to stop.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “Superdrug said that when they have a store theft it affects the staffing in terms of the bonuses they receive.

“There is an increased amount of work for all staff, including audits, and they have to make statements and download the CCTV for court proceedings.”

Sajid Majeed, mitigating, explained that in January this year his client was involved in an incident where threats of violence were made against him by local individuals.

He said that he told police and they said it was not safe for him to continue to live in the area.

Mr Majeed said that the only other family members Bahia had lived in Kent but when he got there they were unable to help him.

He told magistrates: “He was sofa-surfing between addresses and spent some time on the streets.

“As a result of moving to Kent he was unable to sign for his benefits, they were sanctioned and he had no means to support himself.

“These offences were committed in order to feed himself and for that he’s sorry.”

He added that Bahia has since returned to West Yorkshire and has made ‘significant progress’ in his life.

Magistrates ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay Superdrug £367 compensation.

He must also pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.