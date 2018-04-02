Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of the motorcyclist killed on the M62 on Good Friday are trying to raise £350 towards his funeral costs.

Father-of-three Karl Chester, a 36-year-old married man from Preston and a keen biker, died following a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai near Scammonden Reservoir, Rishworth Moor.

His friend Ryan Allsopp, 36, of Lincolnshire, who has known Karl for more than 11 years, said he wanted to do whatever he could to raise money for his wife Karen.

He said: “I want to relieve the financial pressure on Karen, that’s my main focus. Karl was an absolute legend and loved by all.

“He would help anyone and you could always rely on Karl to help you out in a crisis, it didn’t matter what time of the day or night. He was always there to help. We want to raise the money to give him a proper send off.”

Karl’s wife Karen, landlady of a popular piano bar in Preston, said: “He was absolutely loved by many. He has only left our sight, he will always ride strong in our hearts.”

In an emotional message to her husband, she added: “Sleep tight my love and ride free.”

Anyone who would like to donate should go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ryan-allsopp