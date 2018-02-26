A man is on trial for attempted murder after a shooting in Dewsbury .
Philip Nriapia, 43, of Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, is facing three counts of attempted murder at Leeds Crown Court after a 25-year-old man was injured in the shooting.
Police were called after the man was shot on Ravenshouse Road.
The victim was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.
Mr Nriapia on on trial and we will bring you live updates from court.
CCTV shown
The jury have been shown CCTV footage and have been sent home for the afternoon.
Arrest in Birmingham
Mr Rose said of the defendant’s arrest and interview:
The defendant was arrested in a hotel in Birmingham on the night of the 6th September 2017. He was subsequently interviewed on the following day but declined to answer any questions.
The defendant now says that, at the time of the shooting, he was at home with his wife. It is accepted that his house is in the vicinity of Ravenshouse Road. He denies issuing any threats and says that he only used the Toyota Corolla up until the 25th July 2017, having borrowed it from a friend.
Injuries
Mr Rose is now discussing Atif Latif’s injuries. He said: “Atif Latif was taken to A&E by ambulance, where he was found to have sustained shotgun injuries to his face, chest and left arm.”A CT scan indicated that numerous pellets had entered into the chest cavity, including into one of the chambers of the heart.”
Witness testimony
Mr Rose is now discussing the eye witness testimony. He said:
[The 16-year-old], when interviewed by the police on the evening of the shooting, said that the defendant had phoned him repeatedly that morning, telling him to keep away from his daughter and threatening to get guns involved.
At some point, he spoke to the teenager’s uncle Atif, who asked him why he was threatening ‘just a little kid’.
[The 16-year-old ] says that he phoned the defendant, telling him to leave his family alone, and they ended up swearing at each other.
The defendant was telling [the 16-year-old]to come and meet him, at an area called Tipp Road, but [the teenager] told him to meet at the Pilgrim Shop, which is on Roundhouse Road.
Atif was to tell the police that he had first been contacted by the defendant on the previous day, i.e. 28th August 2017. That conversation had been fine and they had then met up, in the back of Atif’s car, in the early evening. At that point, the defendant had just seemed concerned about [the teenagers].
Atif had taken his brother-in-law. His recollection of the conversation was that the defendant was more agitated. He recalls the defendant saying ‘I’m begging you as a Muslim brother, I don’t want to go down them lines’.
The defendant called Atif the next morning and Atif recalled him acting weirdly, saying to Atif that he had been looking for him that night.
Atif describes him as being abusive and unreasonable. He continued to be called by the defendant throughout the morning. They spoke at about half past eleven, and the defendant said that he had something in his car and that, if he had found Atif last night, he would have ‘blown him away’.
Atif’s brother-in-law, who had been at the meeting the night before, got wind of what was going on and phoned the defendant. He wanted to know why the defendant was threatening members of his family.
The defendant was saying ‘don’t make me do it’ and was talking about shooting.
By this point in the morning, Atif was with [the 16-year-old] and another of Atif’s brothers called Adeel.
An arrangement was made to meet the defendant on Roundhouse Road, outside the Pilgrim Shop. Adeel recalls being collected by Atif and [the 16-year-old] and that, when he got into the car, his brother had been on his phone.
He recognised the caller as a man he knew as ‘Tank’. It is common ground that the defendant’s nickname was Tank and that most people knew him by that name.
Adeel said the caller was being abusive, saying ‘come to the shop and I will kill you’ and calling Atif a ‘bastard, p**i c**t’. He also said that he had a gun.
All three went to the Pilgrim Shop and got out of the car, the defendant drove past them twice. He was driving a silver Toyota Corolla. On the second occasion, he was driving slowly, heading south, and he was pointing a gun out of the driver’s window. There were between one and two shots and Atif was hit.
Christopher Rose, prosecuting, is opening the trial. He said:
Back on the afternoon of the 29th August last year, a shotgun was fired at a group of three men from a passing car.
The prosecution say that the gunman was the defendant and that he was attempting to kill those three men.
One of those men had only just turned 16. He had been in a relationship with the defendant’s daughter.
It is clear from text messages that were exchanged between the couple that, in the weeks prior to the shooting, they had had a bad falling out.
In any event, the prosecution say that the defendant had been hostile to the relationship and, after the young couple had broken up, had continued to threaten the 16-year-old and his uncle.
Ultimately, it would be his uncle who was to bear the brunt of the shooting.
Charges
The jury have just been told there are four charges in total against the defendant - three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun, with intent to endanger life.
Case before a High Court judge
Mr Justice King, a High Court judge, is presiding over the trial.
Jury sworn in
A jury of six men and six women have just been sworn in.