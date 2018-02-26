Mr Rose is now discussing the eye witness testimony. He said:

[The 16-year-old], when interviewed by the police on the evening of the shooting, said that the defendant had phoned him repeatedly that morning, telling him to keep away from his daughter and threatening to get guns involved.

At some point, he spoke to the teenager’s uncle Atif, who asked him why he was threatening ‘just a little kid’.

[The 16-year-old ] says that he phoned the defendant, telling him to leave his family alone, and they ended up swearing at each other.

The defendant was telling [the 16-year-old]to come and meet him, at an area called Tipp Road, but [the teenager] told him to meet at the Pilgrim Shop, which is on Roundhouse Road.

Atif was to tell the police that he had first been contacted by the defendant on the previous day, i.e. 28th August 2017. That conversation had been fine and they had then met up, in the back of Atif’s car, in the early evening. At that point, the defendant had just seemed concerned about [the teenagers].

Atif had taken his brother-in-law. His recollection of the conversation was that the defendant was more agitated. He recalls the defendant saying ‘I’m begging you as a Muslim brother, I don’t want to go down them lines’.

The defendant called Atif the next morning and Atif recalled him acting weirdly, saying to Atif that he had been looking for him that night.

Atif describes him as being abusive and unreasonable. He continued to be called by the defendant throughout the morning. They spoke at about half past eleven, and the defendant said that he had something in his car and that, if he had found Atif last night, he would have ‘blown him away’.

Atif’s brother-in-law, who had been at the meeting the night before, got wind of what was going on and phoned the defendant. He wanted to know why the defendant was threatening members of his family.

The defendant was saying ‘don’t make me do it’ and was talking about shooting.

By this point in the morning, Atif was with [the 16-year-old] and another of Atif’s brothers called Adeel.

An arrangement was made to meet the defendant on Roundhouse Road, outside the Pilgrim Shop. Adeel recalls being collected by Atif and [the 16-year-old] and that, when he got into the car, his brother had been on his phone.

He recognised the caller as a man he knew as ‘Tank’. It is common ground that the defendant’s nickname was Tank and that most people knew him by that name.

Adeel said the caller was being abusive, saying ‘come to the shop and I will kill you’ and calling Atif a ‘bastard, p**i c**t’. He also said that he had a gun.

All three went to the Pilgrim Shop and got out of the car, the defendant drove past them twice. He was driving a silver Toyota Corolla. On the second occasion, he was driving slowly, heading south, and he was pointing a gun out of the driver’s window. There were between one and two shots and Atif was hit.