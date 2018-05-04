Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People will have their chance to talk about major train service changes in the Colne Valley.

They will have a particular effect on services to and from Slaithwaite and Marsden and this is a chance for people to talk to train operators face-to-face.

Rail campaign group, Slaithwaite and Marsden action on Rail Transport, (SMART) has arranged for a public meeting to be held to talk about their potential impact on Wednesday, May 9.

It is taking place at Marsden Parochial Hall at 7.30pm and is a follow-up event from the very well-attended public meeting held in Slaithwaite in November 2017.

This is an opportunity for residents to hear about the proposed changes and an opportunity to express your views on their likely impact.

The changes include:

* A reduction in morning and evening peak time services towards Manchester impacting on daily commutes

* Services terminating at Piccadilly rather than Victoria making journeys to Spinningfields and Salford Quays longer

* Regular through trains to Leeds

* Busier services coming from and going to longer distances, potentially resulting in overcrowding

* Later last services from Manchester and from Leeds on Fridays and Saturdays

* Decreased accessibility at Marsden due to increased use of Platform 2

SMART Secretary Gary Godolphin said: “We have campaigned for rail services to serve the needs of passengers. We believe it is vital that train operators and regulators hear the views of passengers.

“We are encouraging people to come along and ask questions about these and other longer term changes that may impact on their commute and/or leisure activities.

“Representatives from First TransPennine Express will be in attendance along with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Network Rail so this is a great opportunity to put your views across.”