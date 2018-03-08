Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog lovers are offering a reward for the return of four cocker spaniel show dogs stolen from kennels in New Mill in November last year.

Julie Whiteley, a dog breeder who says her dogs are her life, was left devastated following the theft of the animals which are worth thousands of pounds.

Now she and her friends Fran Glendinning and Margaret Burley have renewed their appeal for help after two were found wandering the streets in the Darlington area.

Sadly one has now died as a result of his injuries which Fran said were caused by an infection after the thieves who stole them tried to remove its microchip.

A poster which has been put up at points across the country from Dover to the north of Scotland says: “We need to find the other four fast! Their lives could be in danger too. Please look out for them or for any information leading to their whereabouts.”

Fran, of South Kirkby, said: “Bentley, a 10-month-old orange roan dog, died from an infection though £1,000 was spent on his veterinary care.

“Fortunately, we have got the red bitch, Cilla, back and she is recovering. We are keeping her in a secret place for obvious reasons. We have no idea where the other dogs are.

“They are one blue bitch, one red bitch, one orange bitch and one red dog.

“This crime of stolen dogs is definitely on the increase. West Yorkshire has the highest crime rate of stolen dogs in the whole of the country.”

Anyone who can help should phone 01226 711207 or 07968 133 227.