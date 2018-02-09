Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A customer told shocked McDonald’s staff: “Make sure that P**i washes his hands. I want my burger done right.”

Children were sitting in the back of Liam Muir’s car when he made vile and racist comments to employees operating the McDonald’s drive-thru.

The 27-year-old held up other drivers in the queue as he ranted: “Don’t any white people work here?”

The learner driver, who was unsupervised and not displaying his L-plates, caused a scene at the Northgate branch in Heckmondwike on December 12 last year.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “Staff noticed a delay in the drive-thru and a witness spoke to the driver of the car causing the problem.

“He spoke loudly and said to her: ‘Don’t any white people work here because everywhere I go there seem to be f*****g P***s – except for Brighouse.”

He then made a lewd remark about his penis to the male manager.

This all happened in the presence of children and a baby who were in the car with Muir together with a female passenger.

A shift manager was asked for help and Muir told her: “I want my burger done right, make sure that P**i washes his hands.”

Muir, of James Street in Batley, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which were racially-aggravated.

He also admitted to using a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client admitted that the language he used was inappropriate.

He added: “He disputes that he said some of the words and not others.”

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Muir £200 and ordered him to pay £150 for the motoring offences.

He has to pay £85 prosecution costs, £80 victim surcharge and his licence will be endorsed with seven penalty points.