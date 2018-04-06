Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village post office is set to reopen – in a new location and with a new look.

The Post Office is proposing to move Lepton Post Office from its current site at Highgate Lane, Lepton , to share space in McColls convenience store 400 metres further along the same road.

Customers are being asked for their comments on the proposal during a six-week consultation – extended by two days because of Easter. The consultation period will close on May 14.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday, providing 105 hours of Post Office service every week.

Post Office products and services will be provided from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

The Post Office said the move was part of a major modernisation programme across the network designed to make it easier for customers to do business through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Network operations manager Wayne Fitch said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office will meet customer needs.”

Lepton residents have been without a village post office since it closed in early December when the postmaster resigned. People were advised to use the post office branches at Kirkburton, Almondbury or Kirkheaton, while those wanting to collect mail were advised to contact or visit Kirkburton Post Office, the Royal Mail sorting office in Huddersfield or the Parcelforce depot at Rotherham.

Comments can be made during the consultation period by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd; by email to comments@postoffice.co.uk; via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55. Customers can also share their views online by via a questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 191320.