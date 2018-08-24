The video will start in 8 Cancel

Customers and staff inside a takeaway were shot at by a masked gunman who fled on foot.

West Yorkshire Police cordoned off Peppers takeaway on St Johns Road in Birkby on Thursday night after reports of two gunshots being fired.

One man, who said he heard two gunshots being fired, said: “Some young masked guy shot through Peppers takeaway. [He was] on foot just casually walking down my street into my back alleyway.”

Nobody was seriously injured in the shooting, which came less than 48 hours after another incident outside the BMI Huddersfield Hospital on nearby Birkby Hall Road.

A man suffered injuries to his hand after what police have only described as an “altercation” in the hospital car park at around midnight on Tuesday night.

Witnesses to the hospital incident said they heard shots being fired and a man pleading for help. It has also been reported that the injured man was slashed in a knife attack.

Police said this morning that detectives were carrying out forensic investigations into last night’s incident.

Both incidents come during a spate of summer shootings which has seen more than eight gun attacks over the last two months.

A spokeswoman for the Force said: “Detectives are investigating following reports of a firearms discharge in Huddersfield last night.

“Police were called at 22.35 to a takeaway on St Johns Road. Staff and customers were in the shop at the time, no one was seriously injured.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police cordon is in place to allow forensic examination of the scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting log 1996 of August 23.