Dozens of dog owners pulled out all the stops to show off their pet pooches at the annual Doggy Dash in Beaumont Park on Sunday.

The annual event in aid of Cancer Research UK and RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District is expected to raise hundreds of pounds for the charities.

Doggy Dash For Life Huddersfield originally started life at Greenhead Park, but has recently moved across town to Beaumont Park.

While some competitors whizzed around the course, others preferred to take their time and simply enjoy the occasion.

After the Doggy Dash a dog show was held with six classes that included ‘Dog with the Waggiest Tail’, ‘Best Rescue’ and ‘Eyes That Smile.’

Every dasher received a goodie bag full of dog toys and treats for each of their dogs taking part.

Lauren Moore, from the RSPCA, said: “The dogs just get so excited as soon as they arrive at the park. I think they enjoy it even more than the owners!

“We’ve had a great turnout and it has all gone really well with everyone having a wonderful time.

“There were around 60 dogs in the walk and another 30 or so turned up for the dog show.”

Last year around 70 dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds and their owners took part in the 3K walk/run around the park, raising £1,600 for both Cancer Research UK and the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford branch.