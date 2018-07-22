Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after his bike was in collision with a vehicle near The Ford Inn at Holmfirth.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Tom Harrison said the accident was reported to the force at 10.55am.

He said: “The man who is in his early 30s was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“His injuries are serious but not life-threatening and include a collapsed left lung, broken ribs, some damage to his rib cage area and several fractures to the vertebrae. The driver of the vehicle was an adult female.”

The Examiner understands the cyclist is a member of Holmfirth Cycling Club and he was said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The road was closed for a time and surrounding routes were also affected.