People have been urged to have their say about the future of libraries in Calderdale.

Calderdale Council is holding a public consultation from now until Monday, April 30 to drive a review of its 15 community libraries which include Brighouse, Elland, Stainland and Rastrick.

Clr Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “We know how much libraries mean to local people and we are committed to maintaining high-quality services that meet their needs.

“We are reviewing our community libraries to ensure we continue to provide the best possible libraries service to residents in a cost-effective way to meet the service’s challenging requirement to save £160,000 by 2020.

“We urge people in each part of Calderdale to share their views.”

Presentations will take place at Ward Forums during March and April to provide more information and give people the chance to share their feedback. People can also have their say online from 5 March at www.calderdale.gov.uk/libraries

The feedback from the consultation will be used to shape proposals which are due to be considered by the Council’s Cabinet this summer.