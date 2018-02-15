Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad tried to kill his three children and step-daughter by battering them with a hammer before smashing into a pub wall at more than 90mph.

Owen Scott, 29, carried out the brutal attack during a drug-induced psychotic episode and has now been jailed for life at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years for attempted murder.

His seven-year-old daughter lost a large part of her skull in the attack, is partially paralysed and will be wheelchair-dependant for the rest of her life, a court heard today.

Scott's 21-month-old son, nine-month-old baby boy and eight-year-old stepdaughter also suffered severe injuries - from which they are still recovering, it was said.

Scott was arrested after his car, with the four children inside, hit the wall of The Travellers pub at Oxpring, near Penistone , in August last year.

The judge, Mrs Justice O'Farrell, told Scott: "You will have to live for the rest of your life knowing that you have damaged, in some cases irrecoverably, the health, both physically and psychologically, of your children."

Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, appeared before Sheffield Court today (Thursday 15 February), where he was jailed for four counts of attempted murder, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was jailed for life with a requirement to serve a minimum of 14.

He was arrested by an off-duty officer and later analysis of the car estimated that Scott was travelling at around 92mph when the car hit the wall, with the brakes only being applied after the collision.

The children, most of who were not wearing seat belts, were rescued from the car as quickly as possible by officers and staff from both the ambulance and fire service.

Police said it then became apparent that the horrific injuries they had sustained, were not consistent with a collision.

Detective Chief Inspector David Stopford said: “The scene, when officers first attended, was so horrific that they were astounded to find the children were alive.

“A blood-stained hammer was found in the car as officers were rescuing the children and it soon became clear that the injuries they had suffered, were consistent with this rather than the collision.

“The children were all left with serious head injuries, some of which included numerous skull fractures and bleeding to the brain. Medical experts said that their injuries were consistent with being hit with a blunt object – most likely the hammer found in the car.”

Scott had travelled from Hampshire with the children overnight, with his reasons for coming to Yorkshire still unknown.

He was arrested at the scene for driving offences, but later those charges were upgraded to four counts of attempted murder following the discovery of the hammer and the extent of the injuries.

DCI Stopford said: “This has been without doubt, one of the most harrowing cases I’ve worked on, the ordeal those young children were subjected to was utterly horrendous and I’m pleased that Scott has today been jailed for a significant length of time.

“Three of the four children are now recovering at home with their family. One of the children, a 7-year-old girl, is still receiving treatment in hospital today but we are hopeful she will soon be able to be at home with her family and her siblings.

“I’d like to praise and thank the efforts of everyone who attended the scene that day and who has worked on the case. In particular, I’d also like to thank the medical staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment they provided and who were very helpful with providing early evidence to us.”