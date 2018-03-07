Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad who pleaded for help after being crippled by a mystery illness has died.

Stuart Turner, 60, first fell ill with a sickness bug while on a family holiday in Lanzarote towards the end of April last year.

He was in and out of Huddersfield and Calderdale hospitals for months but medics could not diagnose what was making him feel nauseous 24/7.

Stuart’s daughter Lisa Youell made a desperate plea in the Examiner in April asking if anyone knew what her dad was suffering from .

But despite lots of suggestions and various treatments his family were still in the dark.

Kitchen designer Stuart, a father-of five and grandfather to six who lived in Newsome, was discharged in August as doctors said they had exhausted all options.

But within a few days, Stuart, who was weak from malnutrition, muscle wastage and lack of sleep, slipped and fell at Castle Hill.

He was rushed to hospital with ruptured bowels and doctors had to operate to save his life.

Over the next few months he was again in and out of hospital due to infections – during which the sickness never waned and he struggled to eat.

He was finally admitted as an outpatient at St James's in Leeds but while waiting for appointments, and just a week away from being fitted with a pacemaker, he suffered a stroke on one side of his brain.

Days later he suffered another on the other side of his brain and never recovered, passing away on Wednesday, February 28.

Heartbroken Lisa, 40, also from Newsome, said: “His heart just wasn’t strong enough and he never pulled through.

“From a strong 21 stone man, to a weak and vulnerable 12 stone man by the end.

“But he’s at peace now after such a horrific year.

“I will miss him so much.”

Lisa's husband Damian said Stuart had always helped people in life especially in business, adding: “Stuart has always looked for the best in people and has helped inspire many of his friends to become the people they wanted to be.

“He has over the years encouraged lots of people to become self employed and start up their own businesses. This has given the people he has inspired greater freedom and contributed to the local community.”

Stuart’s funeral will be held on Thursday, March 22 at 1.15pm at Huddersfield Crematorium, followed by life celebrations at Lindley masonic hall.

It will be a double celebration as it would have been his 61st birthday on that date.

Lisa added: “We want bright colours as he was such a big, happy, colourful, positive character all through his life until this mystery illness wore him down.”