A marathon legend is showing no signs of slowing up.

Gary Wade of New Mill, Holmfirth, has already run 41 marathons so far this year and hopes to run his final one – his 60th – on his 60th birthday, August 18.

The 59-year-old says he originally got caught up in the marathon boom of the 1980s when the sport started to really take off.

He was sat on the sofa watching one of the first London marathons, thought: ‘I can do that’ and has never looked back - despite havng diabetes.

After his first marathon, he was hooked and, unlike many other runners of his age, says he has no aches and pains.

Over the years he has run in marathons across the world, including New York, Paris, San Francisco, Berlin, Amsterdam, Monaco and Mont Blanc.

And inspired by his example his daughter Joni Southall took up the sport.

This month the duo took part in the 10in10 marathon challenge raising money for the Brathay Trust charity which provides support to vulnerable kids and young adults who haven’t had the best start in life.

They provide these youngsters with an opportunity to get their lives back on track and help develop their self-confidence and their trust in society.

Gary and Joni ran 10 marathons in 10 days between 11 and 20 May, ending with the official Brathay Windermere Marathon, renowned as the second toughest road marathon in the UK.

They have raised at least £6,000 for the charity.

Gary still has some way to go, however, if he is to beat English record holder Brian Mills, who has completed an astonishing 1,000 marathons.

Joni, a 41-year-old mother-of-two, who works for Eaton Smith Solicitors in Huddersfield town centre, said: “We were the first dad and daughter duo to take on the event.

“Our journeys to get this far have been somewhat different. While my dad is knocking out marathons week after week, I have been injured since January, I have been having physiotherapy treatment, sports massage and osteopathy and have really struggled with my training.

“My dad is a running legend. He has run 375 marathons in total so far. Although he turns 60 this year he is not slowing down.

“In the process, he will also reach over 400 marathons in total. My dad is my running inspiration and does all these races while dealing with diabetes. He has struggled with his medication these last few years but finally seems to be turning a corner.

“My journey has been an emotional rollercoaster filled with joy, laughter, self-doubt and lots of tears.”

Disaster almost ensued in Windermere when Joni suffered a leg injury on Day 3. She said: “It was very painful and I don’t know how I managed to run another seven to be honest. I just had to grit my teeth and get on with it. I didn’t want to let anyone down and I was thinking of all the money we would raise. That’s what kept us going really.”

And it was an emotional finale for her when her two daughters, Millie, 15, and 12-year-old Eva turned up to watch their heroic mum stumble over the finishing line.

Joni, who was also encouraged by her husband Jon, said: “It felt rather surreal at the end and quite overwhelming. I finished in tears. I just couldn’t believe that I had managed to do it. There were all these people cheering us on, it was an amazing feeling.”

Donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joni-southall3