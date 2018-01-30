Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad-of-four has been jailed for stabbing a man in the neck during a street fight.

Mohammed Ishfaq, of Heron Close in Ravensthorpe, sliced into the man’s neck on June 3 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard that around 1pm the married 34-year-old went into Raja’s Pizza Bar and tried to talk to Gulshan Rehman, her sister-in-law Nicola Flynn and one of the women’s sons.

But they asked him to leave them alone and Mrs Rehman told him to ‘f**k off’ when he touched her shoulder.

The son left the takeaway and told his uncle a man had been annoying his aunt before pointing Ishfaq out.

His uncle approached him, swearing at him. Ishfaq punched him and chased him to School Street where he fell to the ground.

Ishfaq grabbed an unknown object from the ground and struck him.

The victim’s wound was cleaned and stitched and he was kept in hospital for two days.

The defendant, who is unemployed and suffers from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, claimed that there had actually been two males attacking him and as he felt under threat, he acted in self defence.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of section 20 wounding.

Judge Neil Clark said: “I’m afraid to say that I do not think prison is avoidable for using a weapon or bladed article on someone’s neck.”

He sentenced Ishfaq to 24 months’ imprisonment, of which he will serve half before being released on licence.