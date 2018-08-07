Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man died after being felled by a ‘Superman’ punch delivered by a teenager in an attack outside McDonald’s, a court heard.

Graham Bell, a married 37-year-old father-of-three, hit his head off the ground outside the Huddersfield town centre restaurant in the incident on October 1 last year.

And eyewitness Qasim Hussain said: “I thought to myself ‘they’ve killed him’.”

The 17-year-old defendant on trial for Mr Bell’s manslaughter claims he threw the punch in defence of his friend Patrick Sienkiewicz.

Mr Hussain, who was sitting in the restaurant in front of windows overlooking the street with his two brothers, described seeing Patrick ‘chastising’ and ‘provoking’ Mr Bell before the first punch.

He said when Mr Bell punched Patrick, he ‘just carried on laughing’.

Mr Hussain, who then witnessed the defendant punching Mr Bell, continued: “I’ve been following mixed marital arts for 10-15 years and I’d consider that a ‘Superman’ punch because you put your whole body behind it.

“The man in the white shirt (Mr Bell) had no clue. That’s what they call in the streets a ‘sucker’ punch because the person who gets punched has no idea they’re about to get punched.”

Prosecutor Jonathan Sharpe asked him what happened to Mr Bell when he was punched.

Mr Hussain replied: “Straight to the ground. There was no step back, straight to the ground.

“I heard his head hit the pavement and there was a gasp in that noise.

“I can’t remember seeing any movement when he hit the ground.”

He said: “Personally, I thought to myself ‘they’ve killed him’.

Mr Hussain said he had been to many MMA matches, adding: “This was probably one of the worst I’ve seen. I personally thought he was dead straight away.”

He described an atmosphere of ‘bravado’, Patrick looking down at Mr Bell on the ground in a ‘mocking’ way and the group continuing in provocative behaviour even when Mr Bell was on the ground.

Mr Hussain was asked what happened to the group after that and he replied: “It dispersed. Some of them definitely came into McDonald’s.”

He said the ‘provocative’ behaviour continued inside McDonald’s.

Leeds Crown Court also heard today (Tues) how members of the public went to help Mr Bell until paramedics arrived, including one woman who held his hand as his pulse got weaker.

He died three days later in hospital.

The youth, who denies manslaughter, sits in the dock beside his father every day.

The trial continues.