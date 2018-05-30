Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man wrecked his daughter’s bike as he tried unsuccessfully to get into his ex-partner’s home.

Christopher Maylett picked up the bicycle, left outside after a family outing at the park, and repeatedly smashed it to the floor.

And the 26-year-old was told by a district judge that he will have to pay to replace it as well as facing the prospect of explaining his actions to his daughter.

Maylett, of Walpole Road in Crosland Moor , pleaded guilty to criminal damage and attempted criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Shamalia Qureshi, prosecuting, explained that his ex and their two children had returned from a day in the park and left the bike outside on April 7.

Later she was woken by a noise coming from outside her Thongsbridge home, looked outside and saw Maylett banging on the door.

Mrs Qureshi said: “She was then contacted by a neighbour who told her they had seen the defendant pick up the bike and smash it numerous times on the floor.

“He also threw something at the window, believed to be a phone.

“There was no damage to the window but the bike pedals were damaged and the handlebar was twisted.”

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, explained that her client had little recollection of the incident as he had been out drinking after watching football.

She said: “He was supposed to be staying at a friend’s house but his friend left him and then he recalls getting a taxi to the address.

“He accepts that when knocking at the door and not being allowed in he must have kicked off.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Maylett to pay £125 compensation to replace his daughter’s broken bike.

He told him: “This clearly is an unpleasant episode, especially as it happened at night-time.

“The damage you caused was to your own daughter’s bike and that’s something that will have to be explained to her.”

Maylett was also fined £230 and told to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.