Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather experts have issued a warning – Spring is NOT yet on the way.

The daffodils may be making an appearance on roadside verges but Huddersfield is set for more chills as bone-chilling easterly winds from Siberia sweep across the country.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire said cold and wet weather with strong winds this evening (Wed) would clear to give drier conditions but also a scattering of wintry showers with patchy frost by dawn and a minimum temperature of -1˚C.

Tomorrow (Thurs) will be cold, bright and windy with sunshine and scattered wintry showers in the north and a maximum temperature of 6˚C.

The outlook for the rest of the week is mainly dry with sunny spells and a few showers at times with winds also easing. It will remain cold with patchy overnight frost or fog.

Huddersfield can expect sunshine tomorrow (Thurs) and Friday with more cloudy conditions on Saturday and grey skies on Sunday. Temperatures of 1˚C to 3˚C will feel more like 0˚C and 1˚C in the chilly winds.

Wintry weather is set to remain for some time yet.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “There is high confidence on a very cold spell for Europe end of February into March. Temperatures will be well below average and there is a significant risk of it staying cold into the first half of next month.”

It may eventually become more unsettled and less cold, with the wettest weather and mildest temperatures likely in the south or the south-west of the UK. But there is no immediate sign of an early Spring appearing.