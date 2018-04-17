Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most people wait for housewarming gifts when they move into a new home.

But Richard Hall took it upon himself to steal a new kettle and toaster for his new flat.

And the daft thief’s antics saw him hauled before a court - after managing to keep offence free for more than a year.

Hall, who appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody, pleaded guilty to shop theft.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that the 39-year-old targeted Wilkinsons in Huddersfield town centre on February 23.

He was seen leaving the New Street shop two minutes later with a Russell Hobbs kettle and matching toaster in his arms.

Police were alerted and caught Hall, magistrates were told.

The items were returned to the store and Hall, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, was arrested.

Magistrates were told that he had 42 theft-related offences to his name but was last in court in November 2016 for a similar matter.

Abdul Ali, mitigating, admitted that it was surprising that his client had been out of trouble for over a year.

He explained that the reason for Hall’s absence from court was that he had managed to get some stability, “demonstrating that when other things in his life are equal he can keep out of trouble.”

In the past Hall had to stay with friends because he was homeless but recently managed to obtain his Berry Brow flat.

Mr Ali said: “Surprisingly matters have taken a positive turn and he’s managed to obtain a flat and so has some stable accommodation.

“Stupidly, on this day he’s stolen items for his flat.

“He’s shown extremely poor judgement because he’s recognised by staff in the town centre.

“He was spotted on CCTV and straight away he was identified as a known person.”

Magistrates heard that Hall used to steal to fund his heroin addiction but now takes substitute drug methadone daily.

Chairwoman Catherine Beney described Hall’s latest offence as a “big mistake.”

She told him: “You’ve got quite a lengthy record but stayed out of trouble for 12 months.

“This is you stealing to furnish your own flat but, whatever the reason, theft is still theft.”

Magistrates were told that jobless Hall still owed a large amount of cash to the court for previous offending.

This is deducted from his benefits and they decided that nothing would be gained from adding to this debt.

Instead they gave Hall a 12 month conditional discharge.

He will still have to pay £20 victim surcharge.