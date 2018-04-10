Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A daft thief took a 48-inch TV from a supermarket – only to be caught when he returned a few hours later to steal another television of the same size.

David Hellawell pleaded guilty to stealing the televisions worth a total of £700 from the Tesco Extra store in Batley .

His own solicitor Zara Begum branded his crimes as “unsophisticated” and admitted that he was bound to get caught.

She told a district judge: “A TV isn’t a small item – it’s not easy to conceal.”

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, told the court that both thefts occurred at the Bradford Road supermarket on March 2.

The 39-year-old entered the store with his partner, who he has refused to name, at 11am.

He selected a 48-inch Sharp Aquos television from the display and then walked out with it.

His crime was later spotted after security staff viewed the store’s CCTV footage.

And luckily for them they were able to catch brazen Hellawell after he returned to the supermarket at 4pm the same day.

This time he was caught removing tags from another 48-inch TV of the same make and detained outside the store.

The Huddersfield court was told that Hellawell, of Norfolk Street in Batley, had nine offences on his record and was last in court in 2009 for theft.

Only one of the televisions, both of which were worth £340, was recovered.

Hellawell said he sold the other one on for £40 and a small amount of illegal substances.

Miss Begum told the court that Hellawell had been using crack cocaine for the last five months and stole to fund that habit.

She said: “It wasn’t the most sophisticated of offences as a TV isn’t a small item and not easy to conceal.”

Miss Begum added that getting caught for theft has helped him as he hasn’t used drugs since and referred himself to the CHART Kirklees drug support service.

The court heard that Hellawell suffers from health issues including arthritis and OCD and so claims Employment and Support Allowance as he is unable to work.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “It’s pretty brazen. Although you claim ESA you managed to carry a pretty hefty TV twice.

“You took two fairly high value televisions and one of them has never been recovered.

“Hopefully this was just a glitch.”

Hellawell was sentenced to a six month community order with up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must abide by an electronically monitored curfew at his home between the hours of 7.30pm and 7.30am for 10 weeks.

Finally, he will have to pay £350 compensation to the store as well as £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge,