Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his sister following a row at a wake, a court heard.

Dallas Texas Liburd, of Hawthorne Terrace in Crosland Moor, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

The Huddersfield court heard that a row broke out between the 32-year-old and his sister Rio Liburd on January 14.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that on that date they were at a pub for a wake following a family member’s funeral.

They were asked to leave but their argument continued and police were called, magistrates heard.

Mr Wills said that Ms Liburd was taken home by police but her brother then showed up at her home in Pennine Gardens , Linthwaite, 30 minutes later, Mr Wills said.

He told magistrates that when she refused to let Liburd in he started kicking at her door and she called police.

She later noticed damage to her door and letterbox caused by him, it is alleged.

Liburd pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage.

His trial will be held at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 16 and he was released on unconditional bail.