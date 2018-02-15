Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court over a string of burglaries in Mirfield earlier this week.

Little Acorns Nursery, the Dusty Miller pub and a house on Parker Lane were broken into on Tuesday.

The first two burglaries at the Dunbottle Mill Lane pub and nursery on Towngate occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The pub was targeted at 2am with a number of mobile phones and cash taken.

Petty cash was stolen from the nursery when a window was smashed to gain entry at around 3.45am.

The third burglary at Parker Lane happened shortly before midday and resulted in three watches and an iPhone being taken.

Damien Wood, 41, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Feb 15) in connection with the offences.

He gave no indication of plea to three charges of burglary.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on March 15.

Wood, of The Maltings in Mirfield, was remanded into custody after his solicitor Paul Blanchard made no application for him to be bailed.