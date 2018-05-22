Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dance event is being held to celebrate the life of tragic Katelyn Dawson.

Her friends, members of a youth group and local dancers will stage a show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in her memory this Friday.

Katelyn, 15, a Shelley College pupil, died when a car mounted the pavement on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on the morning of January 10.

Her family and friends continue to keep her memory alive and, at her family’s request, proceeds from this event will go to the Forget Me Not Trust Children’s Hospice.

Estella Dick, of the Keep It Real youth group in Dalton, said: “A lot of children who come to us went to school with Katelyn and she came one or twice.

“It’s a chance for them to remember her, celebrate her life through dance, which she loved, and also channel their own grief in a positive light.”

Young members of the group have had a hand in organising the event including performances from local singers and Kirklees dance schools.

Among those dancing will be from Bodyrockerz, Caspers and Fidget Feet. Katelyn was a member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School.

The event is on Friday, May 25 at 7pm and tickets are £12.50 / £10 concessions.

Visit http://thelbt.org/Katelyns-World or call the box office on 01484 430528 to book tickets.