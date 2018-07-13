Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who hurtled through Mirfield at double the speed limit panicked when he saw police because he was uninsured.

Aaron Pearce ignored red traffic lights and forced other drivers to move out of the way to avoid being hit as he reached speeds of 80mph.

The police chase only came to an end when the 20-year-old smashed into a central reservation on the A62 Leeds Road, destroying a give way sign.

Pearce now faces sentencing by a crown court judge after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop and using a vehicle without insurance.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that just after midnight on June 24 a Peugeot 207 Pearce was driving caught the attention of police.

This is because it showed as having no insurance and the officers followed Pearce as he made several quick left and right turns.

They illuminated their lights and sirens but Pearce ignored them, continuing towards Bradford Road in Batley.

Mr Bozman said: “He reached speeds of 50mph in a 30mph area and further traffic violations were carried out.

“The defendant didn’t give way at junctions, went through a no entry sign into a one way street the wrong way and narrowly avoided collision with two other cars which had to take evasive action.

“As he went through the town centre he did not stop at red lights and reached 80mph at one point going along Leeds Road in Mirfield.

“Then he mounted the central reservation and destroyed a give way sign.”

Pearce, of Carlinghow Lane in Batley, was arrested at the scene.

He told police that he drove the way he did because he did not have insurance for the car.

Mr Bozman asked magistrates to commit the case to crown court for sentencing.

He told them that it was beyond their powers as it involved a police chase and excessive speeds along busy roads and built up areas.

Magistrates agreed and committed Pearce to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on August 3.