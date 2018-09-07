Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unlicensed driver who led police on a dangerous chase in Huddersfield town centre faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Awais Khan ignored red lights as he sped through various streets, forcing other drives to move out the way as he hurtled towards them on the wrong side of the road.

He said he panicked after taking the Mercedes to get to work because his usual driver took the day off for Eid.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that Khan first caught the attention of police shortly after 1pm on August 22.

The officers were on Ainley Top roundabout when Khan sped by through a red traffic light, causing a member of the public to sound their horn.

Khan took the first exit onto New Hey Road towards Birkby and, because of their position, the officers had to do another lap of the roundabout before following him.

They caught up with him on Halifax Old Road and indicated at him to stop but he accelerated away.

As Khan reached Bradford Road heading towards Huddersfield town centre he was on the wrong side of the road as he continued onto Great Northern Street.

Mrs Jones said: “He was in a 30mph area driving in excess of 50mph and drove straight towards a Range Rover which had to take evasive action to avoid a serious collison.

“Then he headed towards the ring road through red lights, again causing a member of the public to have to avoid collision.

“On Bradford Road he accelerated to 50mph in a 30mph limit and travelled a considerable distance on the wrong side of the road.”

Khan came to a stop on Willow Lane in Birkby and admitted that he had no licence or insurance.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: "He went to stop at first but then decided to drive on. He panicked when he recognised that it was police.

"He can't remember all of the pursuit because he was panicking so much and does regret his actions."

Mr Slawinski added that Khan, of Rose Terrace in Fartown, would normally catch a lift to work.

He explained: "On the date in question it was Eid and he (the driver) took time off but the defendant didn't.

"There was a Mercedes at the property belonging to a friend who left it there and he took it to get to work so that he wouldn't lose his job."

Magistrates said that the case was beyond their sentencing powers and committed Khan to Leeds Crown Court.

He will be sentenced there on September 27 and was banned from driving in the interim.