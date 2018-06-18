Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The life of a 12-year-old Birkby schoolboy who died last year will be marked with a special bike ride and a party this weekend.

Dan Beal of Birkby was a popular pupil at The Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax, where he was captain of the Year 7 rugby team.

He died at home on June 21 and an inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned. On Saturday, 23 June, The DB12 Foundation set up in his memory is hosting two fundraising events to mark the anniversary of Danny’s death.

Starting at Crossley Heath School at 7.30am, a team of 23 cyclists aged from 18-years-old to 59, will be tackling a 75-mile route around West Yorkshire, visiting sports grounds where Danny enjoyed playing and watching his favourite sports of rugby and football.

The route takes in Hipperholme, Haworth, Keighley, Bingley, Baildon, Headingley, Elland Road, Morley, Cleckheaton, the John Smith’s Stadium on Leeds Road, Lockwood Park, Huddersfield town centre and finishing at the YMCA sports ground at Salendine Nook.

As the riders finish at 3pm the second event begins – The Danniversary Midsummer Party is a celebration of Danny’s life, with games and events designed to allow families to have fun together.

There will be an inflatable assault course, ‘fairground’-type games, stocks, Beat The Keeper and RFU Community team with rugby-based games and challenges. In addition there’s range of refreshments available to buy, a bar, ice creams, cake stall and live music from 18-yr-old Halifax singer Adelaide Taylor.

The DB12 Foundation is a registered charity and delivers sports coaching in primary and secondary schools. Through its work with students, core values and attitudes are emphasised that will help them engage more readily in the classroom, improving attainment across the curriculum. Work has already begun with pupils in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Oldham.

Dan’s dad Dave, who is taking part in the ride, said: “Most of the people involved are friends of mine and people I work with. There are 22 men and one woman taking part including two PE teachers from Crossley Heath School.

“If anyone wishes to cheer us on that will be great. We should be going past John Smith’s Stadium around 2.30pm and the route is on Facebook if people want to keep in touch.”

'He loved sci-fi, Jurassic Park and Dr Who'

On Thursday, exactly a year on from Daniel’s death the family will spent the day quietly together remembering him and perhaps visit a cinema to watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Dave said: “We would definitely have been going if Daniel was still alive. It would have been an absolute must. He loved Sci-fi, Jurassic Park and Dr Who.

“There are a lot of positives at the moment and the Foundation has had some good support.”