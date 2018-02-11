Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man charged in connection with a gun being fire in Moldgreen has been named.

Darcy White, of Cromarty Drive in Crosland Moor, has been charged with carrying a firearm with criminal intent and has appeared before magistrates in Bradford.

A second man detained in connection with the incident remains in police custody. He is aged 30.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Monday, February 5, when initial reports suggested that the firearm was fired in the direction of a group of males who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold off Almondbury Bank.

It is thought this group has yet to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are continuing to work to identify the intended victims of this incident and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

At the time Det Insp Andy Farrell from the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Clearly any firearms discharge will cause some concern in the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incidents extremely seriously and have extensive enquiries underway to identify those involved. This appears to have been a targeted attack.”

Anyone with information can call the Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting log 2201 of 05/02.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.