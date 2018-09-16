Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 2,000 people held their breath last night and gasped in awe as history was recreated in a spectacular tightrope walk at Halifax's Piece Hall.

In 1861 the ‘King of the tightrope’ Charles Blondin completed a stunning daredevil walk across the famous hall and on Saturday this outstanding feat was recreated as part of The Blondin Gala celebrations.



On a night to remember a delighted audience which included the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Marcus Thompson, former Calderdale Council leader Stephen Baines and Jeremy Hall, chairman of the iconic mill complex, Dean Clough, thrilled to witness Chris Bullzini's high wire performance.

He crossed the wire stretched eight metres in the air across the 66,000sq ft courtyard several times, blindfolded, once on a bike and completing incredible arobatics - all without a net.



The Blondin Gala was newly commissioned in celebration of the historic moment when Blondin crossed The Piece Hall as part of the nationwide Circus250 celebrations and during the Heritage Open Days Weekend.



Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “If you think of iconic tightrope walks, then Blondin’s incredible feat at Niagara Falls in 1859 is often the one that comes to mind.

"Not many people know that just two years later, he performed at The Piece Hall, and to see it recreated by The Bullzini Family has been truly amazing.

"The Blondin Gala has celebrated just one aspect of The Piece Hall’s rich and varied past and it has been wonderful to see so many people come to witness it.”

Also attending was the talented Bradford writer Michael O'Brien who said he had enjoyed a wonderful, spellbinding evening.

He said: "It was a fabulous show and Mr Bullzini is an incredibly brave man. My heart was in my mouth at several points especially when he walked blindfolded and hung upside down. Quite amazing and truly magical. Halifax is very lucky to have the Piece Hall, it really is a fantastic venue."



The Gala also welcomed to the Grade I listed Georgian cloth hall an array of artists and performances including side show curiosities, vaudeville style street theatre, circus acts, magic and music, making it an evening to remember.

Alongside the entertainment, audiences enjoyed a variety of food and drink pop-ups with belly-warming options and circus style treats such as popcorn and candyfloss.