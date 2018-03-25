Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the region’s top Spring markets is back – but for one day only.

There’s a new look for Brighouse’s popular food and craft markets and this year as the Spring and Summer markets will now be focused on just one day – a Sunday.

The 1940s weekend and Christmas markets are still set to take place over two days.

The first market day is the Spring Artisan Market, which will be on Sunday April 29 with dozens of stalls featuring locally made food and crafts exhibited by Yorkshire producers and businesses.

Organisers say the change from two days to one is an attempt to balance the needs of permanent retailers across the town centre and the continual need to attract the new visitors who come to see, sample and buy from the markets.

They are also facing a substantial increase in costs – such as insurance, the hire of stalls and for reimbursing Calderdale Council after the introduction of on-street parking charges.

As the markets are run by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI), a voluntary group made up of the town’s retailers and businesses who give up their time and energy to develop, organise and manage the events, change had to come.

Anne Colley, chairman of the BBI, said: “Brighouse’s markets always prove incredibly popular and we are always looking to make them as fresh and appealing as possible to both those who want to exhibit their food and crafts and those who want to see what is on offer.

“Our new focus of the Artisan Markets in the Spring and Summer on a Sunday means we can concentrate on securing the best range of stallholders to make the event as successful as possible.

“Our 1940s Weekend and Christmas Market will continue to be two-day events.

“As volunteers, we are also facing a number of new challenges – from the costs of hiring stalls to having to reimburse the council for lost revenue from parking charges.

“This, alongside our need to ensure we never adversely impact the town centre’s permanent retailers, has added to the reasons for the changes.”

Further details about the forthcoming market are available at www.brighousemarket.co.uk .

Other Brighouse Market dates for 2018 are:

Brighouse 1940s Weekend – Vintage and Artisan Market – Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd June 2018

Summer Artisan Market – Sunday 19th August 2018

Christmas Market – Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th November 2018.