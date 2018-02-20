Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

March 1 could be a long sleepless night for parents and children who miss out on their first choice secondary school.

Kirklees Council has revealed the date it will announce the school place decisions for thousands of ten and eleven-year-olds.

But the release of the information comes well after bed time for youngsters and adults alike.

School offers will be posted online on the Kirklees Parent Portal from half-past midnight on Thursday, March 1.

Parents and carers who don’t fancy staying up late will receive an email with the outcome of their child’s secondary school application later in the day.

A spokesperson for the council said the early hours publication had been the norm since the system went online.

They said: “Kirklees Council know that parents will be eager to get the results as soon as possible.

“The time that offers have been released has been the same since we moved online.

“Parents can log on whenever they like after 00:30 – and we find many parents appreciate the option of finding out as early as possible, whereas others will be happy to wait for an email.”

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker, a former headteacher, said it would make more sense to unveil the results first thing.

She said: “Finding out whether they have been successful in their preferred choice of secondary school is a nerve wracking time for any child and parent, as many see it as a pivotal part of their educational journey.

“The council has released the details at 00.30 for a number of years, followed up with an email later that morning.

“It would, however, be much more straightforward and reduce anxiety if the designated schools were released at 7am in the morning.”

She added: “With fantastic schools across the Colne Valley constituency, however, whichever school students choose they will get a first-class education.”

Kirklees Council has said parents who are unhappy with the result have until March 29 to appeal.

The spokesperson added: “All appeals received before or on that date will follow the same process, so there is no advantage to getting up early.”

Anyone who has forgotten their login details can reset them at https://enrol.kirklees.gov.uk/ENROL/forgotpassword.aspx

People who are happy with their offer don’t need to do anything as the headteacher will make contact about further arrangements, including start dates.

Any parents/carers who are unhappy with the offer can request a list of schools with vacancies, or contact Kirklees Pupil Admissions to discuss an appeal by contacting 01484 225007 or emailing pupiladmissions@kirklees.gov.uk

A guide for parents is available online at www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/admissions/pdf/secondary-guide.pdf